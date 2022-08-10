NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley head football coach Hady Ford is pleased with what he has seen from his team in the early practices of the 2022 season.
The Panthers currently have 36 players this year and hope to maybe add a few more before the start of the regular season.
The first practice of the season was officially held Monday, Aug. 1, at Bob Brewer Stadium, but players had been working with weights and doing conditioning all offseason.
Coach Ford’s club will have a test this coming Friday night when they host a Class AA playoff team from a season ago in the form of the Scott Skyhawks in a scrimmage game.
The Panthers’ second scrimmage game will also be against a Class AA opponent as they will play Wyoming East on Aug. 19.
Coach Ford and staff said they wanted to challenge their team with two tough tune-up games in the preseason so that they could prepare with the tough season opening game against Shady Spring.
The Tigers were also a Class AA playoff team a season ago finishing with a record of 7-4. They topped the Panthers 42-0 in the season opener at Thomas Field a year ago.
