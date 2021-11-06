NAUGATUCK – The Tug Valley Panthers ended the season with a bang on Friday night at Bob Brewer Stadium as they rallied from a 14-0 deficit and defeated Class A foe Van by a final score of 42-20.
“We’ve been playing a lot of young guys this year, but we really saw something out of these guys beginning in that second half of that Man game last week,” Tug Valley coach Hady Ford said after the win. “There was a fire and there was a hurt last week that I hadn’t seen all year long. We started getting some momentum and nearly came back and won that game and I feel like it carried over into tonight…We started off slow again tonight but we began seeing that fire again especially there in the second half. That is definitely something we can carry over into next season.”
The two teams struggled to get anything going offensively early on as the game remained scoreless after the first quarter of play.
After stopping the Panthers on a 4th and goal, the visiting Bulldogs mounted the first scoring drive of the game which was capped off by a 1 yard touchdown run by junior QB Shaun Booth. Byron Stewart’s two-point run gave the Bulldogs he 8-0 lead with 5:36 left in the first half.
On the next Tug Valley possession, the Bulldog defense made another play as Brady Green intercepted a Fluty pass and returned it 36 yards to the Tug Valley nine yard line.
After a penalty moved Van back to the 15, Stewart broke free around the right side on 2nd down and scored the Bulldogs second TD of the day as coach Mark Agosti’s team took the 14-0 lead with 2:24 left on the first half clock.
From that point on it was all Tug Valley as the Panthers scored the next 29 points of the game and outscored Van 35-6 the rest of the way to secure the 15 point win.
Immediately after Van took the two touchdown lead late in the first half, junior Tanner Urconis took the ensuing kickoff and broke free down the right sideline for a 73 yard kickoff return for the score. Caleb Totten’s PAT was good and the Panthers cut the Van lead to 14-7.
Despite holding a seven point lead, the Bulldogs remained aggressive and tried to score before the end of the first half but Booth’s pass was intercepted by Tug Valley freshman Ashton Davis and he returned it 42 yards to the house for the pick six with 18 seconds left on the first half clock.
On the ensuing extra point the snap was bottled but Fluty was able to pick it up and roll out to the left and find Urconis on the two-point try as the Panthers took the 15-14 lead into halftime.
“All year long we hadn’t had a defensive or a special team touchdown and tonight we got two of those,” coach Ford said after the win. “You’ve got to have guys make big plays like that sometimes to turn the game around and change the momentum.”
The Panthers carried that momentum over into the second half as they came out of the locker rooms and dominated the visiting Bulldogs for the entire second half as they outscored them 27-6 in the third and fourth quarter and cruised to the big win
Senior running back Tanner “Boo Boo” Kirk took over in the second half for the Panthers as he ran for three touchdowns, all coming on the ground, and recovered a key fumble deep in Van territory.
“He’s a phenomenal athlete, we told “Boo Boo” from day one last year that he could have a blowout season and he did,” Ford said of his senior running back. “He finished with over 1,000 yards on the season and every time he’s been on the field this year he’s been able to do almost whatever he wants. Again, he’s just a phenomenal athlete.”
Kirk finished the contest with 103 yards rushing on 18 carries, the three touchdowns, and a team leading 13 tackles on the defensive side of the ball. He finished the season with exactly 1,100 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns in only nine games played.
Fluty finished the game 11-19 passing for 113 yards with his top targets being Dakota Ooten who caught three balls for 37 yards, Riley Burton who snagged two passes for 36 yards, and Urconis who turned in two catches for 23 yards. Fluty finished the game with 14 yards rushing and added a late rushing touchdown.
Stewart led Van in rushing with 103 total yards on 19 carries while freshman Guner Flores ran 12 times for 66 yards and also caught a pass for 31 yards. Booth finished 3-6 passing for 46 total yards and the one TD to go with two interceptions.
Defensively, Ooten was second on the team in tackles for the Panthers as he tallied 12 while Riley Burton was next with nine. Ooten also intercepted a Van pass late in the second half and returned it for a touchdown, but the return was negated due to a block in the back.
Van was led on defense by Flores as he turned in a team best eight tackles. Nicholas Chambers was next with four.
With the win the Panthers knocked Van out of the Class A postseason picture as they still had an outside shot to make the Class A top 16 with a victory. Instead, the Bulldogs ended the season with a 5-5 record.
The win for Tug Valley also improved them to 9-11 in the all-time series with their Boone County rival which dates back to 1987. Coach Ford’s team will miss the Class A playoffs for the first time in his three-year tenure as they finish with a 4-6 record.
The Panthers will return all but three seniors next season as they will say goodbye to Kirk, Ethan Colegrove, and Kyle Hodge as they each played their final game on the gridiron for TVHS.
Score by Quarters
VHS (5-5): 0 14 0 6 - 20
TVHS (4-6): 0 15 7 20 - 42
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
V: Shaun Booth 1 yard run (Byron Stewart run) 5:36
V: Stewart 15 yard run (run failed) 2:24
TV: Tanner Urconis 73 yard kickoff return (Caleb Totten Kick Good) 2:14
TV: Ashton Davis 42 yard interception return (Elijah Fluty pass to Urconis) 0:18
Third Quarter
TV: Tanner Kirk 27 yard run (Totten Kick Good) 1:21
Fourth Quarter
TV: Kirk 20 yard run (Totten Kick Good) 10:02
V: Booth 6 yard pass to Kevin McCarty (Run failed) 6:29
TV: Fluty 7 yard run (Totten Kick Blocked) 5:03
TV: Kirk 6 yard run (Totten Kick Good) 2:33