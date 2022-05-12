NAUGATUCK — No. 4 seed Tug Valley opened up Class A Region IV Section I play in dramatic fashion on Monday night as they scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to come back and beat No. 5 seed Van by a final of 9-8 at Panther Mart Park.
The Panthers were trailing 8-6 going into the frame and were able to load the bases with two outs in the inning. Senior third baseman Corey Wilson came up with the hit of the game as he cleared the bases with a three-run double into left centerfield to put Tug on top.
Freshman Austin Smith shut down the door on the mound in the top of the seventh inning as he stuck out the Van side in order to end the game.
Smith earned the win in relief for the Panthers as he pitched the final three innings of the game and was unhittable, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out seven batters and walking one. When he came into the game the Panthers were trailing 8-6.
Van jumped out early on with five runs in the top of the first but Tug Valley answered with one in the first, two in the second, and three runs in the third to take a 6-5 lead.
Van had an answer of their own as coach David Gogas squad put a three spot on the board in the top of the fourth inning to go back on top 8-6 and set up Tug's late game heroics.
Zachary Hall led the Panthers at the plate in the win as he went 3-4 with a double and drove in four runs. Alex Vance and Ashton Smith had two hits each with Vance legging out a double whole Conner Lackey and Elijah Fluty each had RBIs.
Van was only credited with three hits in the win as they were patient at the plat drawing seven walks in the game and were hit by three pitches.
Brayden Roe was the leader at the plate for the Bulldogs as he had a single and four RBIs. Shaun Booth and Christopher Price had the other base hits for Van while Joseph Stewart, Brady Green, and Isaiah Perdue each scored two runs.
Roe took the loss for the Bulldogs on the mound as he went 5.2 innings and allowed nine runs on eight hits with nine Ks and two walks. Only two of his runs allowed were earned as Van committed five errors.
Score by Innings
VHS: 5 0 0 3 0 0 0 - 8 3 5
TVHS: 1 2 3 0 0 3 x - 9 8 2
MAN 5 TUG VALLEY 3 (Tuesday, May 10)
No. 1 seed Man held on to beat No. 4 seed Tug Valley in the Class A Region IV Section I tourney as they came away with a 5-3 at William "Tootie" Carter Field despite a strong showing from the Panthers.
The Panthers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead before Man retired a single out as Alex Vance doubled to start the game and was then brought home by Tanner Kirk's RBI single. Kirk then came into score as Conner Lackey came up next and singled back up the middle.
Man answered with one run in the bottom half on a safety squeeze from Caleb Blevins that scored Jace Adkins. The 'Billies then went on top for good in the ensuing second inning as coach Mike Crosby used some small ball to manufacture two runs and take a 3-2 lead.
The score remained the same until the fifth when Blevins picked up his second RBI of the day with a base knock back up the middle to make it 4-2.
Coach Teddy Hall's Panther squad got that run right back in the top of the sixth as freshman Elijah Fluty doubled and then later came into score on a Man throwing error to make it 4-3.
The Hillbillies added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning as they capitalized on a Tug error in the field to go back on top 5-3.
Blevins came in to pitch the top of the seventh and walked the first batter he faced in Kirk, but then settled down to retire the next three hitters to end the game.
Bo Thompson picked up the win on the hill for Man as he went six innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on nine hits with six Ks and one walk.
Lackey was saddled with the loss for the Panthers as he went all six innings and allowed five runs, three earned, on eight hits with one K and one walk. He only threw 67 pitches in his six frames.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 3 9 2
MHS: 1 2 0 0 1 1 x - 5 8 2
TUG VALLEY 13 TOLSIA 3 (Wednesday, May 11)
After a slow start against rival Tolsia in a Class A Region IV Section I elimination game on Wednesday night Tug Valley came alive to score 13 runs over a three inning span to pick up a 13-3 win in five innings and stay alive in postseason play.
Both teams were scoreless early on as the game was tied up at zero apiece going into the bottom of the third before the Panthers broke through with four runs with Tanner Kirk's RBI triple and Zachary Hall's RBI single the highlight swings in the inning.
Kirk wasn't done as he delivered his second run scoring triple of the game in the ensuing fourth inning, this time bringing home two runs. Corey Wilson later scored him on a RBI double to left to make it 7-1.
The Panthers then exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to secure the win as Conner Lackey's a bases clearing double off the fence in left and Nick Alley's two-run single were the big hits in the frame.
Freshman Austin Smith earned his second win in the team's three postseason games as he went the complete game and allowed three runs, two earned, on two hits with seven Ks an one walk.
David Dingess was the losing pitcher in the game for the Rebels who saw their season come to a close with a 3-19 record.
Tug Valley had 12 hits on the day with five of them being for the extra base variety. Lackey, Kirk, Wilson, Alley, Hall, and Brayden Dotson each had two hits in the win.
Lackey led the way with four runs batted in, Kirk had three, while Alley and Hall each had two RBIs.
The win for Tug Valley improved them to 14-17 on the season and they advanced to play No. 2 seed Sherman in another elimination game on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Seth. Tug Valley defeated Sherman 3-1 back on April 29 while the Tide won 7-4 on March 25.
Score by Innings
THS: 0 0 0 1 2 - 3 2 1
TVHS: 0 0 4 3 6 - 13 12 2