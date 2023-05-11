Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SETH — No. 4 seed Tug Valley kept their postseason hopes alive on Thursday night as they traveled to play No. 3 seed Sherman at the Joe Tagliente Field of Dreams and the Panthers eliminated the Tide by a final score of 8-7. 

"I'm really proud of these kids, we jumped all over them early today," Tug coach Teddy Hall said. "Our pitching has been good. Our kids have been executing and our bats are still coming. We get to live and fight another day."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings