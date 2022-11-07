Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

VAN -- The Tug Valley Panthers started off hot on Friday night as they jumped to a 21-0 lead, but the Van Bulldogs fought their way back to win 48-34 and secure an undefeated regular season.

Tug Valley struck early in the first quarter off of a rushing touchdown from Bryson Elia on a drive set up by a great kickoff return.

You can reach Matthew Britton at mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.

Tags

Recommended for you