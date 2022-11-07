VAN -- The Tug Valley Panthers started off hot on Friday night as they jumped to a 21-0 lead, but the Van Bulldogs fought their way back to win 48-34 and secure an undefeated regular season.
Tug Valley struck early in the first quarter off of a rushing touchdown from Bryson Elia on a drive set up by a great kickoff return.
Van struggled to sustain offense early as the Bulldogs continued to hand the ball back to the Panthers.
Tug Valley scored twice again before Van was able to find the end zone, off of a passing touchdown from Jaxon Nenni-Mills to Brady Brewer, and a rush touchdown from Adam Slone.
With around nine minutes left in the first half, Van finally found the end zone off of a touchdown pass of around 30 yards from Brady Green to Jason Massey.
After Van completed their two-point try, they cut their deficit to 13.
On Tug Valley’s next drive, they threw an interception into the hands of Shaun Booth, allowing the Bulldogs to take over again with good field position.
Booth’s status was uncertain leading into the game as he had been sidelined for weeks due to injury.
Van capitalized on the turnover, as Byron Stewart dashed toward the goal line for a touchdown rush of around 60 yards.
Van was unsuccessful on their two-point try but closed the tally within one possession.
After gaining possession again, Van avoided disaster by recovering their own fumble and ultimately converted on fourth down to score another touchdown, this time via Brady Green’s rush of about 10 yards.
Van failed to convert their two-point attempt again, but the game’s momentum shifted, and they went into halftime trailing by only one.
To start the second half, Byron Stewart was off to the races again for another touchdown rush of about 60 yards, giving Van their first lead of the game.
On the following kickoff, Van fooled Tug Valley with an onside kick and recovered the ball around the 40 yard line.
Van scored again on this drive, as Brady Green scrambled for another rushing touchdown, this time for 8 yards.
On Tug Valley’s first offensive drive of the half, they threw an interception into the hands of Gavin Branham, giving Branham his second pick of the game.
Van took advantage of that turnover, as Byron Stewart shook off multiple defenders on his trip to the end zone, extending Van’s lead to 40-21 with six minutes left in the third quarter.
Tug Valley responded, as Tanner Urconis returned the following kickoff all the way to the crib, making the score 40-28.
The scored remained the same as both teams traded punts and turnovers to start the fourth quarter.
The next score of the game came with four minutes left, as Byron Stewart powered to the end zone for a 20-yard rush.
This time Van was successful on their two-point try and extended their lead to 48-28.
Tug Valley wasn’t done, however, as quarterback Elijah Fluty found Brady Brewer for a 41-yard touchdown.
Tug Valley was unable to recover their onside kick attempt, allowing the Bulldogs to enter victory formation and defeat the Panthers 48-34.
Coach Mark Agosti spoke on the Bulldog’s historic victory, “I’ve said this as always, I’m so happy for these kids because that’s what it’s about. It isn’t about me it's about that, I mean, tears in their eyes.”
Additionally, Agosti spoke on the return of star player Shaun Booth, “He studies film, he’s the leader of this team, these kids believe in him and just having his presence on the field is a huge difference for us.
Van will host a playoff game for the first time since 2003.
“This place is going to be bumping this weekend, it’s going to be rocking, and I’m just happy for these kids and this community,” Agosti said.
“Since freshman year, we’ve been looking forward to this game, to be 10-0 for the first time in school history is something different. I mean, it’s unreal I have no words right now,” said Bulldog senior Shaun Booth.
Gavin Branham secured three interceptions during the contest.
“I’ve never seen this many people in a crowd before at home, it means a lot to be the first team to ever go 10-0 in 90 years of football,” Branham said.
The loss for the Panthers and head coach Hady Ford saw them finish the season with a 6-4 record and sent them outside of the Top 16 teams in Class A, missing the postseason for the second straight year.