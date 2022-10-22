Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers lived in the Westside backfield on Friday night as they sacked the Renegades 11 times in a 49-14 win at Bob Brewer Stadium. 

The win for the Panthers got them back on track after a setback to Mt. View the week prior as they improved to 6-2 on the season and now prepare for a big game with No. 11 Man (6-2) this Friday at home. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

