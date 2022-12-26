NAUGATUCK — Anytime the Tug Valley Panthers and the Tolsia Rebels meet up on the hardwood, the tensions will be high both in the court and in the stands.
That was the case on Tuesday, Dec. 20 as the No. 9 ranked Panthers came away with a 71-48 win over the rival Rebels in a hard fought, high intensity game.
“I’m tickled to death with the win. I thought we had a real good crowd, so thank you Panther Nation,” longtime Tug Valley coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson said after the game.
The game was tight early on as Tolsia came out and met Tug Valley with high energy from the opening tap and held an early 14-11 lead after a trey from Parker Watts.
Tug Valley was able to get five points from Joey Gollihue to close out the opening quarter however as they knotted the game up at 16 heading into the second.
The Panthers kept their foot on the gas in the second quarter and was able to take control of the game as they outscored the Rebels 20-8 to take a 36-24 halftime lead.
“When we play Tolsia its cousins and brothers and it seems like it’s always a dog fight,” coach Thompson said. “It’s always a battle and they came in here and punched us in the mouth the first quarter. But we finally we got a little bit of rhythm and consistency and started to pull away.”
Tug Valley got a big boost off the bench in the second quarter from junior guard Paul Preece. Preece checked in the game and rattled off nine points all in the second stanza to help fuel the Panthers to the double-digit halftime lead.
“Happy for him,” Thompson said of Preece. “He was hurt so much last year. I was going to give him a start last year and then he caught COVID. So, I’m glad to see him taking full advantage of his opportunity.”
The Panthers continued to pour it on in the third quarter as they came out of the locker rooms and started the second half on a quick 11-0 run to extend the lead to 48-24 after a bucket from Ashton Davis with six minutes in the third and blow the game open.
Davis finished the game as Tug Valley’s leading scorer in the win as the sophomore had 14 points, including a trio of three-pointers.
The Panthers had a balanced attack in the win as they had 11 different players see their name in the scoring column, with five tallying nine or more points.
Freshman PG Braydun Ferris added 12 points and three assists despite getting in foul trouble early on. Senior Parker Davis was next with 10 points and five rebounds while Preece and Gollihue finished with nine points apiece and Buddy Marcum added six points and eight rebounds.
Sophomore Parker Watts was the lone bright spot for Tolsia as he finished with a game high 26 points.
Score by Quarters
THS: 16 8 13 11 — 48
TVHS: 16 20 22 13 — 71
Scoring
T: P. Watts 26, D. Blackburn 6, E. Ball 5, B. Muncy 5, B. Clayton 4, D. Dingess 2
TV: A. Davis 14, B. Ferris 12, P. Davis 10, J. Gollihue 9, P. Preece 9, B. Marcum 6, B. Brewer 3, J. Wagoner 2, A. Armstrong 2, K. Hale 2, J. Hale 2
SPRING VALLEY 86 TUG VALLEY 75 (Thursday, Dec 22)
Tug Valley traveled to Class AAAA Spring Valley to play their final game before the Christmas holiday on Thursday night and fell to the Timberwolves by a final of 86-75.
The Panthers held a slim lead after the first quarter of action as they were on top 21-20 after making six three-pointers in the opening stanza.
The Timberwolves outpaced Tug 20-17 in the second quarter to take a 40-38 lead into the break. Spring Valley then outscored the Panthers 21-17 in the third to take a 61-55 lead into the fourth quarter where they would pull away for the 11-point win.
Gollihue paced Tug Valley with 17 points in the win, including four three-pointers, while Ashton Davis also had 17 points and grabbed a team high nine rebounds.
Buddy Marcum joined them in double-figures with 14 points in the loss while Kaden Hale came off the bench and scored 11 points in limited playing time.
Tug Valley’s record sits at 2-2 and they will now return home to prepare to play in the Inaugural Kaydence Maynard Christmas Classic which is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30 inside the TVHS Gymnasium.
Th Panthers are set to play region foe Gilmer County on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. and will then play No. 7 ranked Cameron on Friday in an 8:45 p.m. tip.
Score by Quarters
TVHS: 21 17 17 20 — 75
SVHS: 20 20 21 25 — 86
Scoring
TV: J. Gollihue 17, A. Davis 17, B. Marcum 14, K. Hale 11, P. Davis 7, B. Ferris 3, B. Elia 3, J. Wagoner 2, P. Preece 1
SV: C. Robertson 25, T. Smith 17, T. Adkins 14, C. Caldwell 12, K. Grayson 10, L. Hazlett 6, L. Larsen 2