NAUGATUCK — Anytime the Tug Valley Panthers and the Tolsia Rebels meet up on the hardwood, the tensions will be high both in the court and in the stands.

That was the case on Tuesday, Dec. 20 as the No. 9 ranked Panthers came away with a 71-48 win over the rival Rebels in a hard fought, high intensity game.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

