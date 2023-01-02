NAUGATUCK — For the first time in several years a holiday tournament was held at Tug Valley High School this past week as the Panthers hosted the Inaugural Kaydence Maynard Memorial Christmas Classic inside the TVHS Gymnasium.
The two-day tournament, which was presented by Ferrell and Brown, PLLC, featured 17 games and was held on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30 in memory of Kaydence Maynard who tragically passed away at age 13 on Aug. 6, 2022.
Maynard was the daughter of Haley Hodge and Ducky Maynard and the stepdaughter of Tug Valley assistant basketball coach Tyler Hodge.
“First I need to thank Tug Valley nation,” coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson said after their win over Cameron on Friday. “We haven’t had a tournament in 10 or 12 years, and I just thought it was an incredible tournament. From the people that volunteered to work to the crowd that showed up to support, I was very pleased with that.”
The homestanding Panthers cruised in their two tournament games as they doubled-up on regional foe Gilmer County 87-42 on Thursday night and then blew out No. 4 ranked Cameron 69-44 in the nightcap on Friday.
In the win over Gilmer County on Thursday night the No. 5 ranked Panthers jumped ahead to a 22-9 lead after the first quarter and then blew the game open in the second quarter to take a 51-15 lead at halftime.
The Panthers had a balanced scoring attack as all 15 players on the roster ended up in the scoring column, with Parker Davis and Paul Preece pacing the scoring with 15 points each.
Buddy Marcum and Kaden Hale each added eight points, Jonathan Wagoner and Evan Bryant both scored even, Julian Vance and Ashton Davis tallied five, Braydun Ferris totaled three points, while Brady Brewer, Bryson Elia, Carson Newsome, Aiden Armstrong, and Jace Hale each scored two points to round out the scoring.
In the win over Cameron on Friday, Tug Valley once again jumped out to an early lead as they led 19-6 after the first quarter but the Dragons cut into the lead before the half to make it 27-19 going into halftime.
The Panthers came out of the break and blew the game wide open in the third quarter as they exploded for 28 points in the period alone to take a commanding 55-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
“I thought our kids played very good today,” coach Thompson exclaimed after the win over Cameron. “They (Cameron) got off to a good start but that third quarter we blitzed them a little bit. When we play together and play hard, we can compete with most schools.”
Tug Valley had another balanced attack with four players landing in double-figures, led by Parker Davis who poured in 19 points including two highlight dunks in the second half.
Ashton Davis was right behind him with 17 points including four three-pointers while Buddy Marcum and Braydun Ferris each scored ten apiece.
Jonathan Wagoner was next on the scoresheet with four points, Aiden Armstrong drilled a three-pointer, while Joey Gollihue, Bryson Elia, and Carson Newsome each finished with two points.
“Cameron is a very well coached basketball team,” Thompson said. “I told them after the game ‘I’ll see you guys in Charleston.’ I was worried about this one, but the kids played hard and played very smart. Another total team effort.”
Tug Valley, who is ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP Poll, is expected to rise in the new rankings when they are released after the start of the new year.
The Panthers improved to 4-2 after the pair of wins and will now turn their attention to their next game which is a rematch with Class AAA No. 3 Logan on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Wildcats defeated the Panthers 84-75 at Willie Akers Arena back on Dec. 13.
“Logan is Logan, I’m excited about it,” coach Thompson said. “We get them at home this time so hopefully we can play well.”
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.