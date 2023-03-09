Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers look like a team on a mission.

The Panthers (22-3) punched their 17th ticket to the boys' state tournament on Thursday as they blew past visiting Huntington St. Joseph by a final score of 77-34 in a Class A Region IV Co-Final inside of a raucous gym in Naugatuck. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

