CLEAR FORK — Tug Valley picked up their first road win of the 2021 season on Friday night as they traveled to The Burial Ground and defeated Westside by a final of 29-22.
The Panthers (3-4) got on the board first in this contest as freshman QB Elijah Fluty led his team down the field and found the end zone on a 23 yard strike to sophomore Dakota Ooten to give TVHS the early 6-0 lead.
After the Renegades took an 8-6 lead following a TD pass from Jaxon Cogar to Kadien Vance Fluty went back to the air and fired his second touchdown pass of the opening quarter as he found Tanner Urconis on a 26 yard connection. Caleb Totten’s PAT was good and the Panthers took the lead back at 13-8.
After the Tug valley defense forced a Westside punt, the Panthers looked to keep up the momentum with their passing game but Fluty made his first mistake of the game as he threw a pass that was picked off by Cogar and he returned it 49 yards to the house for the pick-six as the Renegades snatched back the lead at 16-13.
The Panthers got the ball back and were moving it down the field before they stalled deep in Renegade territory.
Rather than go for it on a 4th and goal from the 10 yard line, coach Ford elected to send out Totten to try a field goal. The move paid off as his kick spit the uprights from 27 yards away and the Panthers tied the game at 16 apiece.
On the ensuing Westside possession the Tug Valley defense once again made a stand and forced a punt. This time Tanner “Boo Boo” Kirk broke free through the middle of the Renegade line and blocked Cogar’s punt as his team took over at the Westside 35 yard line.
On the ensuing play, Kirk took the Tug Valley handoff and did it all himself as he broke two tackles and willed his way to the end zone to give his team the 23-16 lead going into halftime.
In the third quarter the Renegades clawed away at the Tug Valley lead as Cogar hit Hansel Bledsoe on a 26 yard scoring connection to trim the lead to 23-22. The Panthers stopped the two-point conversion however and they held onto the one point lead heading to the fourth quarter.
In the final stanza Tug valley mounted what was their longest drive of the game as they marched 61 yards in 13 plays and ate up much of the fourth quarter clock.
The drive was capped off by a three yard run from Fluty on a 3rd and goal, but Totten’s ensuing PAT was no good and the Panthers lead was extended to 29-22 with less than five minutes to play.
On Westside’s first play of the following drive Cogar broke free for a long 73 yard touchdown run but the score was called back by the officials due to a block-in-the-back by the Renegades.
The Tug Valley defense then held firm and made the final stand of the game as Cogar’s pass on 4th and 15 from the Panther 31 yard line fell incomplete.
Kirk led Tug Valley offensively on the night as he ran for 237 yards on 27 carries and the one touchdown. Fluty added 25 yards on seven carries and the score.
Through the air, Fluty finished 9-20 passing for 152 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Dakota Ooten was his top target as he caught four balls for 100 yards, with 75 of his yards coming after the catch.
Defensively Tug valley was led by freshman linebacker Adam Slone as he turned in 11 tackles including two behind the line of scrimmage. Senior Ethan Colegrove was next in tackles in nine but he also added two sacks that resulted in the loss of 22 yards.
Ooten was next with seven tackles while Kirk was credited with five.
The win for Tug Valley was their first ever of Westside as they are now 1-4 all-time. The Renegades fell to 1-7 in the 2021 season while Tug Valley improved to 3-4.
The Panthers have a busy week ahead as they will play two games in a four-day span.
Tug Valley will travel to play at Class AA Clay County on Tuesday as a make-up for the Phelps game which was cancelled earlier in the season and will then travel to play Man in their regularly scheduled game on Friday night.
Kickoff at Clay County is set for 7:00 p.m. while kickoff against the Hillbillies is scheduled for 7:30.
Score by Quarters
TVHS (3-4): 13 10 0 6 — 29
WHS (1-7): 16 0 6 0 — 22
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
TV: Elijah Fluty 23 yard pass to Dakota Ooten (Caleb Totten Kick Good)
W: Jaxon Cogar 35 yard pass to Kadien Vance (Cogar run)
TV: Fluty 26 yard pass to Tanner Urconis (Totten Kick No Good)
W: Cogar 49 yard interception return (Cogar run)
Second Quarter
TV: Totten 27 yard field goal
TV: Tanner Kirk 35 yard run (Totten Kick Good)
Third Quarter
W: Cogar 26 yard pass to Hansel Bledsoe (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
TV: Fluty 3 yard run (Totten Kick No Good)