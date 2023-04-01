SETH — Tug Valley picked up their first win of the season on Thursday night as they traveled to sectional foe Sherman and came out on top by a final score of 7-5.
The Panthers trailed 5-4 in the top of the sixth inning before Dakota Ooten came up huge with a three-run triple to put Tug Valley in front 7-5.
Conner Lackey took care of the Tide the rest of the way as he pitched three scoreless innings in relief to earn the win giving up just one hit with one strikeout and a walk.
Ooten had started on the mound and fired the first four innings allowing five unearned runs on six hits with two Ks and a walk.
Tug Valey had scored their first two runs in the second inning when Chandler Copley came up with an RBI single and then Ashton Smith brought him home with a double to cut the Tide lead to 3-2.
The Panthers tied the game up at three in the top of the third when Elijah Fluty lined a single into left field to score Ooten who had reached via error.
Sherman went back on top 5-3 after they scored a pair of runs in the fourth but Tug answered with a run in the fifth as Fluty delivered another RBI single to make it 5-4.
Ooten led the Panthers at the plate as he went 2-4 with the triple, three RBIs, and scored two runs while Fluty went 2-3 with a pair of runs batted in.
Copley added the RBI single while Gage Whitt also had a single.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 0 2 1 0 1 3 0 - 7 7 3
SHS: 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 5 7 2
WAYNE 9 TUG VALLEY 1 (Tuesday, March 28)
The Panthers had seven hits in a road game at Wayne on Tuesday but could only manage a single run as the Pioneers took a 9-1 win.
Tug's lone run came in the top of the sixth when Chandler Copley roped a double to score Brayden Dotson who had reached on a single.
Wayne jumped ahead early as they plated three runs in the first, one in the second, and four more in the third to jump out to an 8-0 lead.
Austin Smith was tagged with the loss for Tug Valley as he went four innings and allowed eight runs, three earned, on 10 hits with six Ks and two walks. Conner Lackey pitched two innings in relief and gave up one run but did now allow a hit while striking out a batter and walking one.
Julian Vance and Dotson both went 2-4 to lead Tug at the plate, Copley added the RBI double, while Austin Smith and Elijah Fluty each had singles.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 7 4
WHS: 3 1 4 0 0 1 x - 9 10 0
TOLSIA 6 TUG VALLEY 5 (Monday, March 27)
Tolsia knocked off rival Tug Valley in walk-off fashion on Monday night in Glenhayes as Brayden Mollette drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to send home the winning run.
The Panthers had taken an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first after an RBI double from Conner Lackey. The score remained the same until Tolsia scored a pair in the home half of the fifth, but Tug Valley answered in the fifth as Austin Smith hit an RBI single to tie the game at two.
The Rebels took the lead back at 3-2 in the bottom of the inning but Tug Valley answered with a three spot in the sixth as Brayden Dotson drilled a RBI double and then Lackey brought home a pair with another run scoring single to put them ahead 5-3.
Tolsia scored three runs over the final two innings however and held Tug Valley at bay to come away with the one run win.
Lackey was tagged with the loss as he came in to pitch the seventh inning and did not allow a hit while striking out two batters and walking a pair. He allowed the unearned run as Tolsia had a batter reach after a dropped third strike and then the next batter reached on an error to put Tug in a jam.
Gage Whitt started on the mound and pitched well going four innings allowing two runs on one hits with four punchouts and two walks. Dakota Ooten pitched two innings in relief and struck out five but gave up three runs on two hits with one walk.
Dotson and Lackey led Tug at the plate as they each had two hits including a double while Zach Hall legged out a triple. Julian Vance singled and scored twice while Austin Smith also had the RBI single.
Tug Valley's record sits at 1-6 on the young season. They had games scheduled with Nitro on Friday and Van on Saturday that were postponed due to weather.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 1 0 0 0 1 3 0 - 5 7 5
THS: 0 0 0 2 1 2 1 - 6 3 2