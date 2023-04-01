Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

SETH — Tug Valley picked up their first win of the season on Thursday night as they traveled to sectional foe Sherman and came out on top by a final score of 7-5. 

The Panthers trailed 5-4 in the top of the sixth inning before Dakota Ooten came up huge with a three-run triple to put Tug Valley in front 7-5. 

