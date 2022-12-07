NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers had a successful season on the gridiron in 2022 finishing with a 6-4 record despite only having one senior on the roster.
Several of coach Hady Ford's players were recognized on Wednesday for their play this past season by being chosen to the 2022 Class A All-State Football Team by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.
The Panthers had five players overall chosen to the prestigious squad, with junior defensive linemen/tight end Buddy Marcum being named to the First Team defense. Marcum was tabbed as a utility selection on the defensive side and he fits the billing, as he did a little bit of everything for Tug Valley this past season.
Freshman defensive back/running back Bryson Elia was recognized for having the top season by a freshman in Class A as he was named to the Second Team defense. Elia was the only first year player to be named to the First or Second Team.
Junior linemen Luke Bartrum was the third Panther chosen as he landed on the honorable mention list while sophomore running back/linebacker Adam Slone and fellow sophomore defensive end/wide receiver Ashton Davis were also named Honorable Mention.
Here is the complete Class A All-State Football Team as Selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB - Layton Dowdy, James Monroe, Soph.
RB - Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West, Sr.
RB - Lorenzo Ferrera, Wheeling Central, Sr.
RB - Rickie Allen, Williamstown, Sr. (Captain)
WR - Maddox Anderson, Tucker County, Jr.
WR - Cody Harrell, Midland Trail, Sr.
OL - Aiden Corbett, Williamstown, Jr.
OL - Luke Given, South Harrison, Soph.
OL - Deante Suggs, Wheeling Central, Sr.
OL - Jeffrey Jones, James Monroe, Sr.
OL - Austin Morgan, Pocahontas County, Sr.
U - Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown, Jr.
U - Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe, Jr.
U - Sawyer Vanmatre, Wahama, Jr.
K - Eli Tucker, Wheeling Central, Jr.
Defense
DL - Adam Burnside, Doddridge County, Sr.
DL - Justin Parker, East Hardy, Jr.
DL - Brady Baker, James Monroe, Soph.
DL – Harbor Haught, Williamstown, Sr.
LB - Adam Angel, Cameron, Sr.
LB - Noah Burnside, South Harrison, Sr.
LB - Mason Miller, East Hardy, Sr.
LB - Bryce McKinney, Doddridge County, Sr.
DB - Eli Allen, James Monroe, Sr. (Captain)
DB - Colt Hesson, Williamstown, Jr.
U - Buddy Marcum, Tug Valley, Jr.
U - Seth Richards, Doddridge, Sr.
U - Sean Winfrey, Tyler Consolidated, Jr.
U - Ethan Holliday, Greenbrier West, Jr.
P - Peyton Amos, Webster County, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB - Ethan Rosenau, Tucker County, Jr. (CAPTAIN)
RB - Jordan Adams, Man, Sr.
RB - Joey Ramsey, St Marys, Sr.
RB - Peyton Day, Petersburg, Sr.
WR - Gabe Stewart, Doddridge, Jr
WR - Cole Burkett, Cameron, Sr.
OL - Trey Ohlinger, Wahama, Sr.
OL - Charles Ibbeson, Doddridge County, Sr.
OL - Braden Whitelatch, Wheeling Central, Sr.
OL - Remey Cordial, Greenbrier West, Sr.
OL - Jacob Proffitt, James Monroe, Sr.
U - Ethan Haught, Ritchie County, Sr.
U - Drake Cole, Summers County, Jr.
U - Brady Green, Van, Sr.
K - Owen Jackson, James Monroe, Sr.
Defense
DL - Peyton Girard, St. Marys, Sr.
DL – Chayse Myers, Moorefield, Soph.
DL - Cole Vandall, Greenbrier West, Jr.
DL - Ty Walton, Tyler Consolidated, Sr.
LB - Riley Watkins, Wheeling Central (CAPTAIN), Sr.
LB - Chase Parsons, Wirt County, Jr.
LB - Andrew Roush, Wahama, Sr.
LB - Tyson Adkins, Summers County, Soph.
DB - DeShawn Middleton, Wirt County, Sr.
DB - Bryson Elia, Tug Valley. Fr.
DB - Duke Dodson, Summers County, Sr.
U - Levi Teets, Trinity, Sr.,
U - Zac Hall, Clay-Battelle, Jr.
U - Payton Neely, Cameron, Sr.
P - Johnathan Huff, Mount View, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Blaike Adams, Tucker County; .Joey Baker, Paden City; Matt Barr, Wahama; Austin Bartlett, Ritchie County; Luke Bartram, Tug Valley; Chazz Boggs, James Monroe; Luke Bright, Tygarts Valley; Jayden Brumfield, Man; Gunnar Bryan, Cameron; Braydie Carr, James Monroe; Logan Carver, Montcalm; Mason Chisler, Clay-Battelle; Cole Cogar, Gilmer County; Keaton Crowder, Richwood; Ashton Davis, Tug Valley; Caden Davis, South Harrison; Peyton Day, Petersburg; Gavin Derby, Valley; Virgil Dorion, Valley; Matthew Gaad, Clay-Battelle; Chris Goins, Mount View; Timothy Hager, Sherman; Colton Hall, Gilmer County; Evan Hamrick, Pocahontas County; Brad Harris, Buffalo; Ashton Haslacker, East Hardy; Dalton Heath, Greenbrier West; Cody Houser, St. Marys; Patrick Higginbotham, Valley; Trenton Huffman, Doddridge County; Chris Isaacs, Man; Jacob Kassay, Clay-Battelle; Miles Kidwell, East Hardy; Adam Landis, Moorefield; Landen Lafferty, South Harrison; Lucas McCallister, Madonna; Josh Moody, Buffalo; Aiden Moreno, South Harrison; Dominick Mullenax, Tucker County; Seaton Mullins, Meadow Bridge; Ryan Oliveros, Summers County; Ian Persinger, Calhoun County; Dawson Price, East Hardy; Michael Radcliff, South Harrison; Jared Reall, Tucker County; Andrew Roush, Wahama; Jaden Sayre, Ravenswood; Carson Shriver, Clay-Battelle; Maddox Shriver, Clay-Battelle; Adam Slone, Tug Valley; Joseph Stewart, Van; Bryce Taylor, Summers County; Jaxon Tipton, Man; Blake Turner, Petersburg; Michael VanMatre, Wahama; Bumby Van Meter, Petersburg; Owan Velazquez, St. Marys; Logan White, Williamstown; Trenton Wilfong, Tucker County; Zack Wise, Hundred; Jaylen Younger, Montcalm