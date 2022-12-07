Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers had a successful season on the gridiron in 2022 finishing with a 6-4 record despite only having one senior on the roster. 

Several of coach Hady Ford's players were recognized on Wednesday for their play this past season by being chosen to the 2022 Class A All-State Football Team by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you