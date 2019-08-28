Williamson Daily News
NAUGATUCK - The Tug Valley Panthers had their final tuneup game before the start of the 2019 regular season on Friday night as they hosted class AA Westside at Bob Brewer Stadium.
The two teams played a full game with 12 minute quarters and the Renegades snuck away with a 40-34 win, despite a late rally by the Panthers.
Senior quarterback Ethan Varney was near 300 yards passing, while junior receiver Caleb May was his main target with nearly 200 receiving yards.
Basketall standouts Easton Davis and Ethan Colegrove both hauled in passes for the Panthers, while Zack Savage and Tanner "Boo Boo" Kirk saw the majority of the carries out of the backfield.
The Panthers will play the first game of the Hady Ford era this Friday night at the Hurley Rebels out of Virginia in a 7:30 p.m. start.