NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers have been hard at work on the gridiron during the first week of the three-week summer practice period.
Head coach Hady Ford has around 30 players out, including multiple returning starters from a team that went 6-4 a year ago and narrowly missed the Class A playoffs.
"It's going pretty good. We're going through our terminology and getting the offense down. It's the best we've been at this point since I've been here," the fifth-year head coach said of the start of the three-week period. "Everyone has a good understanding of what's going on offensively and defensively. Even offensive line wise, we've got two or three guys that's really stepped up to be leaders. And that's playing a huge role in getting some of those other guys up to speed."
The Panthers return around 20 juniors and seniors with the majority of those seeing game experience at some point in their careers, which coach Ford said has helped accelerate the learning process early in the summer practices.
"Last year we were on day five when we finally started getting most of our stuff in," Ford said. "This year on day two we already got everything in. Even some of the freshmen have picked up on the stuff quick with the help of the junior and senior leaders. They are leading them along and coaching them up along with the coaches, which is what good senior leaders do. They've got these guys ready to go."
The Panthers will have a morning practice at Bob Brewer Stadium on nearly every weekday of the three-week practice period, with players also getting their reps in in the weightroom either before or after the practice on the field.
They will also compete in four 7-on-7s and big man competitions as they are set to go to Chapmanville on Monday, June 19, then West Virginia State on Thursday, June 22, before returning home to Bob Brewer Stadium to host their own 7-on-7 on Monday, June 26.
The Panthers final 7-on-7 will be on June 28 at Logan's Willis Nesbit Stadium.
Coach Ford said that during the month of June he wants his team to focus on the little things and just becoming a better player one day at a time.
"Fundamentals are our main focus right now," Ford said. "Just be mentally there. Which I think we are doing a really good job of. The attitudes have been great. Just coming out and working hard and getting better at what we are doing. Most of the guys are returning from last year, now we want to take what they did last year, build on that, and just become a better football player."
