NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers have been hard at work on the gridiron during the first week of the three-week summer practice period. 

Head coach Hady Ford has around 30 players out, including multiple returning starters from a team that went 6-4 a year ago and narrowly missed the Class A playoffs. 

