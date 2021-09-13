NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers fell to 0-3 this past Friday night as they welcomed Symmes Valley High School out of Willow Wood, Ohio to Bob Brewer Stadium and the Vikings left Naugatuck with a 55-13 win.
The visiting Vikings scored early and often on Friday night as they jumped ahead to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter of play and led 48-7 at halftime.
The bright spots in the game for coach Hady Ford’s Panthers were slim, but a positive he could take away was the showing of freshman quarterback Elijah Fluty.
Fluty was seeing his first extended time under center of the season and led Tug Valley on their only two scoring drives of the game. He finished the contest 9-19 passing for 105 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions to go along with 32 yards rushing on eight carries.
Sophomore Buddy Marcum also saw time under center and finished 1-9 passing for 20 yards and an interception.
Both of Fluty’s touchdown passes came to senior wide receiver Ethan Colegrove on passes of 29 and 2 yards respectively. Colegrove had four catches for catches for 41 yards in the loss.
Freshman Adam Slone had two catches for 28 yards while fellow freshman Ashton Davis had two grabs for 22 yards.
Slone led the way in the running game for TVHS as he ran 11 times for 52 yards. Tanner “Boo Boo” Kirk only saw one carry and picked up 15 yards.
Defensively Slone was the top performer as he was credited with nine total tackles. Kirk was next with six tackles while Davis was credited with his first career interception.
Symmes Valley gained 388 yards of total offense in the win compared to only 192 for Tug Valley.
For the Panthers its their worst start since the 2009 season, a year in which they ended with a final record of 0-10.
They will look to avoid going 0-4 this Friday night as they hit the road and play at the 1-3 Phelps Hornets. Head coach Andrew West’s club is coming off of their first win, a 48-6 thrashing of Hurley.
Tug Valley is 2-0 all-time against the Hornets winning 20-7 in 2017 and coming away on top in a close one a year later by a final score of 30-24.
Score by Quarters
SVHS (4-0): 20 28 7 0 — 55
TVHS (0-3): 0 7 0 6 0 13
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SV: 1 yard run Ethan Patterson (Yates PAT Good)
SV: 38 yard run Levi Best (Yates PAT Good)
SV: 71 yard run Levi Niece (Yates PAT no Good)
Second Quarter
SV: Best 21 yard pass to Brayden Webb (Yates PAT Good)
SV: 21 yard run Patterson (Yates PAT Good)
SV: 19 yard run Webb (Yates PAT Good)
TV: Elijah Fluty 2 yard pass to Ethan Colegrove (Totten PAT Good)
SV: 65 yard run Best (Yates PAT Good)
Third Quarter
SV: Niece 17 yard pass to Webb (Yates PAT Good)
Fourth Quarter
TV: Fluty 29 yard pass to Colegrove (Deskins PAT no good)