NAUGATUCK — A playoff berth was on the line at Bob Brewer Stadium on Friday night as No. 12 ranked Man made the trek to Mingo County to tussle with the No. 14 ranked Tug Valley Panthers.
It was the Hillbillies who came out victorious and clinched their spot in the Class A playoff field as they capitalized on four Tug Valley turnovers to come away with a 24-8 win.
"It was a big win but we got a lot of kids banged up tonight," longtime Man coach Harvey Arms said after the game. "It was a tough physical game and I think both teams played well. We were lucky enough to be able to hit some big plays and then in the second half we pretty much controlled the line of scrimmage. They didn't move the ball nearly as well in the second half as they did in the first."
Man (7-2) was able to take an early 2-0 lead after Tug Valley QB Jaxon Nenni-Mills couldn't handle a shotgun snap and the ball rolled out of the back of the Panther end zone for a safety.
On the ensuing 'Billie possession following the safety, Man QB Jayden Brumfield coughed up the ball in the backfield and Panther linebacker Austin Smith scooped it up and returned it 43-yards to set his offense up deep in Man territory.
Three plays later Tug Valley took their first lead of the night when Adam Slone ran it for a 10-yard score and then freshman Bryson Elia flipped over Man defenders for the two-point try as they took an 8-2 lead.
The Panther defense forced another Man turnover on their next possession and nearly took a two-score lead as Elia picked off a Brumfield pass and returned it 81-yards for a pick-six but the touchdown was called back due to a block in the back by Tug during the return which took points off the board.
The Hillbillies capitalized on the call as they forced Tug Valley to give it right back to them just three plays later as Elia, who took several snaps as a Wildcat quarterback, threw an interception to Man's Kaleb Mullins at the 'Billie 20-yard line.
Man once again made the most of the Panther mistake as on a 3rd and 12 Brumfield hit Michael Ward on a skinny post and he took it 82-yards to the house for the score. Jaxon Tipton's PAT was good and Man went back on top 9-8.
The score remained the same until late in the first half when the 'Billie offense was able to put together an eight play, 60-yard scoring drive which was capped off by a seven-yard sprint into the end zone by Jordan Adams on a 3rd and goal. Brumfield powered in the two-point try as Man took a 17-8 lead going into the half.
The Panthers had chances to cut into the lead in the second half as they had the ball inside the Man 20-yard line on two separate occasions but the 'Billie defense would not break as they kept Tug out of the end zone.
After Tug Valley turned the ball over on downs at the Man 14-yardline midway through the fourth quarter, the 'Billies put together a game clinching drive as they marched 86-yards in seven plays and Brumfield scampered into the end zone from 33-yards away to put the game on ice.
Brumfield produced 218 yards of offense in the win for Man as he completed 5-9 passes for 165 yards and the one score while also adding 53 more yards on the ground on eight totes.
Adams was the leading rusher with 88 yards on 17 carries while James Green ran six times for 73 yards. Chris Issacs made three big catches for 62-yards while Ward had the 82-yard TD grab.
Tug Valley was playing without starting QB Elijah Fluty for the second straight game due to a concussion and four different players took snaps under center in the loss. As a team Tug finished 5-16 passing for 35 yards and three interceptions.
Slone led the Panthers in rushing as he ran for 83-yards on 11 carries while Elia ran for 79-yards on seven touches.
Jacob Walls, Kaleb Mullins, and Brumfield all picked off passes for Man while the Tug defense had nine tackles for loss on the night including sacks by Riley Damron, Ashton Davis, and Austin Smith.
The win for Man is their second straight over Tug Valley but the Panthers still lead the all-time series 7-5.
"It has turned into a bit of a rivalry," Arms said of the annual clash with the Panthers. "We had two years in a row where we played them this same date and then turned around and played them in the playoffs and they beat us both times. Our kids like to play in this game and I'm sure their kids do too"
Man improved to 7-2 on the season with the win and will return home to host county rival Chapmanville in the regular season finale while Tug Valley fell to 6-3 and will head to 9-0 Van with their season on the line on Friday night.
"It's a win or go home next week at Van," Panther coach Hady Ford said. "Not the situation we wanted to be in, we would have liked to punch our ticket this week, but it is what it is and we just got to get ready for another week."
Score by Quarters
MHS (7-2): 9 8 0 7 - 24
TVHS (6-3): 8 0 0 0 - 8
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M: Safety
TV: 10-yard run Adam Slone (Bryson Elia run)
M: Jayden Brumfield 82-yard pass to Michael Ward (Jaxon Tipton PAT)
Second Quarter
M: 7-yard run Jordan Adams (Chris Issacs run)
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
M: 33-yard run Brumfield (Tipton PAT)