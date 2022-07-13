NAUGATUCK — The 2022 Tug Valley football schedule looks similar to last year as the Panthers are set to play nine out of the 10 opponents from 2021.
Fourth year head coach Hady Ford’s club will play an even five games at home and five on the road this season, with four of the first six games being on the road.
Despite that, the Panthers will open the 2022 season at home against one of their two Class AA opponents as they welcome Shady Spring to Naugatuck for the first time since 1999.
The Tigers are 1-4 all-time against Tug and defeated them 42-0 a year ago in Raleigh County. Shady finished with a 7-4 record last season and qualified for the Class AA playoffs, losing out in the first round.
The season opening game between Tug Valley and Shady Spring will be played at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Bob Brewer Stadium.
After the opener with Shady, Tug will hit the road to play at Sherman in week two as four of their next five games will be away from home.
The Panthers and the Tide have established one of the better rivalries in Class A for Southern West Virginia as they have played every season since 2008. Tug Valley is 9-4 against Sherman during that stretch and 10-8 all-time.
The Tide, however, won the 2021 matchup 38-14 in Naugatuck as they finished 6-5 and lost in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
After the game with Sherman, Tug Valley will make their first trip out of state for the 2022 season as they will drive to Willow Wood, Ohio, to play Symmes Valley.
The two teams played for the first time ever in Naugatuck a season ago with the Vikings winning 55-14 in route to a final record of 9-2.
The following week the Panthers will return home to play another out-of-state foe as they will welcome Pike County foe Phelps from the other side of the Tug Fork River.
The two teams have only played twice before, and Tug won both matchups. The last game was a 30-24 Tug win in Naugatuck in 2018.
They were supposed to play a season ago, but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols, and the Panthers ended up rescheduling Clay County as their 10th game. Phelps finished the 2021 slate with a 3-9 record and lost head coach Andrew West over the offseason.
After the home date with Phelps, coach Ford’s bunch will hit the road once again as their next two games will be away from home. The Panthers will make their second trip out of the state in week five as they are set to play at the Hurley Rebels.
Tug is 7-2 all-time against Hurley including a 43-8 thrashing a year ago as the Rebels finished with an 2-5 record.
Week six will see Tug Valley play another set of Rebels as this time they will make the short trip down U.S. 52 to play rival Tolsia. Tug Valley is only 4-12 all-time against Tolsia but defeated the Rebels 41-0 a year ago. The shutout win was the first by either team in series history.
The Rebels were winless in 2021 as they finished 0-8. They will have a new head coach in 2022 as David Thompson took over from Eric Crum.
After observing their bye week on Friday, Oct. 7, Tug Valley will return home to play their next three games on the road beginning with Mount View on Oct. 14.
The Panthers are 7-2 all-time against the Golden Knights but fell to Mt. View 41-6 a year ago. The Knights finished with a 10-2 record losing out in the second round of the postseason to Ritchie County.
Week eight will see Tug play their second Class AA opponent of the season as the Renegades of Westside will come to Bob Brewer Stadium.
Tug is 1-4 all-time against Westside with the lone win coming a season ago, a 29-22 win at Clear Fork. The Renegades will be looking to bounce back from a 1-8 record with new head coach Justin Cogar at the helm.
Game nine for Tug Valley will see the Panthers play another rivalry game as they will welcome Man to Bob Brewer Stadium for the final regular season home game of 2022.
The Panthers and the ‘Billies have played every season since 2012, including playoff matchups in 2014 and 2015, with Tug Valley leading the all-time series 7-4.
Man won last season’s matchup 35-28 but missed out on the Class A playoffs finishing with a 4-6 record under longtime coach Harvey Arms.
After the tussle with the Hillbillies, Tug Valley will hit the road for the final regular season game as they will travel to Boone County and play Van.
The Bulldogs and the Panthers have also established a strong rivalry in Class A as they have played 20 times with Van leading the series 11-9. The two schools have played every season since 2010, and Tug has gone 8-3 in that stretch.
TVHS defeated Van 42-20 in Naugatuck a year ago as the Bulldogs finished with a 4-5 record and missed the Class A playoffs.
Tug Valley also missed the Class A postseason a year ago for the first time of the Hady Ford era as they finished with a 4-6 record. The Panthers started the season 0-3 and then won 4 of 7 games to close out the season.
Tug hopes to finish among the top 16 teams in Class A once again this season as they return all but four seniors from the 2021 squad.
TUG VALLEY PANTHERS FOOTBALL
Aug. 25: 7:30 p.m. H, Shady Spring
Sept. 2: 7 p.m. A, Sherman
Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. A, Symmes Valley, Ohio
Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m. H, Phelps, Ky.
Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. A, Hurley, Va.
Sept. 30: 7:30 p.m. A, Tolsia
Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. H, Mount
Oct. 21: 7:30 p.m. H, Westside
Oct. 28: 7:30 p.m. H, Man
Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. A, Van