CLEAR FORK — Class A No. 9 Tug Valley earned a tough road win in their season opener on Friday night at Class AA Westside as the Panthers pulled away late for a 63-52 win.
The first quarter was back-and-forth between the two squads as the Renegades held a slim 13-12 lead after the first eight minutes of action.
Head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s Panthers tightened things up on the defensive end in the second quarter as they held Westside to only eight points while scoring 14 of their own to take a 26-21 halftime lead.
Both teams came out after the break scorching the nets as Westside produced the highest scoring quarter of the night with a 23-point outburst, but Tug Valley was able to keep a two-point lead as they saw 20 points go through the net and led 46-44 going into the fourth.
In the final eight minutes of action the Panthers flexed their muscles once again on the defensive end as they held Westside to only eight points for the second quarter of the game and they pulled away for the 11-point win.
Tug Valley had a balanced attack with five different players scoring seven or more points. Sophomore Joey Gollihue led TVHS with 16 points, including three three-pointers, and five rebounds while fellow sophomore Ashton Davis was right behind him with 15 points and five boards.
Freshman point guard Braydun Ferris had a good showing in his first career game for Tug Valley as he scored 13 points, dished three assists, had two steals, and turned the ball over only one time.
Senior Parker Davis battled foul trouble throughout the night but still managed to score nine points and junior Buddy Marcum had seven points and six rebounds.
Freshman Bryson Elia added two points off the bench while senior Jonathon Wagoner scored a point and led the team with nine rebounds.
The Panthers improved to 1-0 on the young season with the win and they are set to play at Class AAA No. 3 Logan on Tuesday, Dec. 13 inside Willie Akers Arena.
Tug Valley will return to Naugatuck on Friday, Dec. 16 for their home opener against local rival Belfry.
TV: J. Gollihue 16, A. Davis 15, B. Ferris 13, P. Davis 9, B. Marcum 7, B. Eilia 2, J. Wagoner 1.
W: B. Blankenship 14, H. Lester 11, K. Kenneda 9, C. Lester 8, P. Lambert 4, H. Bledsoe 4, K. Vance 2
