Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

tv boys coach thompson.JPG
Buy Now

Garland “Rabbit” Thompson

CLEAR FORK — Class A No. 9 Tug Valley earned a tough road win in their season opener on Friday night at Class AA Westside as the Panthers pulled away late for a 63-52 win.

The first quarter was back-and-forth between the two squads as the Renegades held a slim 13-12 lead after the first eight minutes of action.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you