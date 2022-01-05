WILLIAMSTOWN — Class A No. 3 Tug Valley suffered their first loss of the 2021-2022 season this past week as they went on the road to Class AA No. 1 Williamstown and fell by a final of 61-43.
The Panthers (4-1) came out ice cold to start the game as they made only 3-10 shots in the opening period and scored only seven points as they trailed 23-7 after one.
The homestanding Yellowjackets were able to build on their lead in the second stanza as they outpaced Tug Valley 16-10 and took a 39-17 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
Head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s club came out in the second half and proved they were not going to go down without a fight as they held Williamstown to only four points in the third quarter.
The Panthers were only able to trim nine points off of the Jacket lead however as they remained behind by a score of 43-30 going into the fourth where Williamstown would secure the 18 point win.
Senior Ethan Colegrove was the leading scorer for TVHS as he finished with 17 points on 6-13 shooting from the floor and yanked down a team best seven rebounds.
Freshman Ashton Davis was the only other Panther to join him in double-figures as he finished with 11 points in the loss, none of which came on a trio of three-pointers.
Fellow freshman Joey Gollihue battled foul-trouble and finished with just three points on 1-6 shooting before fouling out of the game in the 4th quarter.
The Panthers were playing without the services of leading scorer Parker Davis as he missed his second straight game while nursing an injury.
Tug Valley made 15-44 shots good for a 34 percent clip, including 6-17 from deep. They also turned the ball over 14 times.
The loss for TVHS sees their season record fall to 4-1 on the year. They will return to action on Jan. 4 in a sectional matchup at Sherman and will return home on Jan. 7 to host Class AAA No. 7 Robert C. Byrd.
Score by Quarters
TVHS (4-1): 7 10 13 13 — 43
WHS (5-1): 23 16 4 18 — 61
Scoring
TV: Colegrove 17, A. Davis 11, Gollihue 3, Muncy 3, Brewer 3, Pack 2, Wagoner 2, Marcum 2.
W: Schramm 17, Bunch 14, Bosgraf 11, Isaly 8, Lemley 6, Joy 3, Goodnow 2.