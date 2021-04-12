NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers avenged one of their two losses of the season on Saturday night as Westside came to Naugatuck and was handed a loss by the final score of 78-69.
Senior All-State guard Caleb May turned in a career performance on what was senior night for the silver-and-black as he poured in a game high 36 points to propel his team to victory.
The Panthers (10-2) got off to a quick start against the Renegades as they five different players scored in the opening period and they raced ahead to a 23-20 lead after one.
Tug Valley cooled down during the second quarter of play as they were held to only 3-15 shooting from the floor which allowed Westside to surge ahead and take a 37-34 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter the Panthers received 11 points from the hot shooting of May as they dropped 23 points in the quarter and took a 57-56 lead into the final quarter.
In the fourth it was all Tug Valley as they tightened up on the defensive end and held Westside to 4-24 shooting in the period, including 1-11 from three-point range.
The Panthers shot 6-12 from the floor in the final eight minutes and 9-11 from the foul line as they secured the nine point win.
May finished the game 13-22 from the field and 9-11 from the foul line while also dishing five assists to lead TVHS. He scored 22 points in the second half.
Junior forward Ethan Colegrove was next on the scoresheet with 14 points and six rebounds while senior Ian Reed added 12 points on a perfect 3-3 shooting from deep and notched five steals.
Senior Justin Hall was the Panthers leading rebounder as he grabbed 10 rebounds, six on the offensive end, while also adding seven points.
Easton Davis tossed in six points while Joby Sorrell added three off the bench to round out the scoring.
TVHS shot 28-61 from the field in the game good for 46 percent, including a blistering 7-10 from three-point range. Westside shot only 24-70 from the field good for 34 percent, including 6-23 from deep.
The win for Tug Valley improved them to 10-2 on the season. The Renegades had beat them 74-64 in a game at Clear Fork on March 27.
The game against Westside ended up being the regular season finale for the Panthers as they were supposed to have a rematch with No. 1 Man on Monday night to finish the season, but the Hillbillies cancelled the game citing COVID-19 concerns to the frustration of Tug Valley players, coaches, and fans alike.
Man defeated Tug Valley 85-56 back on March 24 at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
The Panthers now await the release of the seeds for the Boys Sectional Tournaments which are scheduled to be revealed on Tuesday. Due to press deadlines, the seeds for the sectional tournament were not available by press time.