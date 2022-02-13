NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers secured the season sweep over Class AAA foe Westside on Friday night at home as they played tight defense from tight to finish and came away with the 52-41 win.
Tug Valley held Westside to only 35 percent shooting as they finished 17-48, including only 2-7 from three-point range.
The Panthers had a balanced scoring attack as six players finished with six or more points on the scoring column. Hale led the way with 11 points, including a trio of trifectas, while Buddy Marcum joined him in double-figures with 10.
Colegrove narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds while Davis also had nine points and four assists. Gollihue was next with seven points and Brady Brewer rounded out the scoring with six.
Tug Valley's record now sits at 10-7 on the season.
The Panthers are set to play Sherman at home on Monday, then will play at defending Class A State champion and sectional foe Man on Tuesday night, and they are then scheduled to return home to play Van on Thursday.
Score by Quarters
WHS: 13 10 11 7 - 41
TVHS: 19 2 18 13 - 52
Scoring
W: Reed 10, Adkins 10, Lester 7, Bledsoe 6, Cline 4, Blackburn 4
TV: Hale 11, Marcum 10, Colegrove 9, Davis 9, Gollihue 7, Brewer 6.