tug valley rabbit sideline sherman.JPG
Longtime Tug Valley coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson barks out orders to his team during a game earlier in the 2022-2023 season. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NAUGATUCK — Class A No. 4 Tug Valley improved their record to 10-3 on Saturday night as they secured an impressive win over Class 4A Spring Valley by a final score of 77-61 inside the TVHS Gymnasium. 

The Panthers were in control of the game from the opening tip as they rode another strong offensive performance from sophomore Joey Gollihue to even the season series up with the Timberwolves. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

