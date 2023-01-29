NAUGATUCK — Class A No. 4 Tug Valley improved their record to 10-3 on Saturday night as they secured an impressive win over Class 4A Spring Valley by a final score of 77-61 inside the TVHS Gymnasium.
The Panthers were in control of the game from the opening tip as they rode another strong offensive performance from sophomore Joey Gollihue to even the season series up with the Timberwolves.
Gollihue topped the 30-point plateau for the second game in a row as the 6'3" guard poured in 32 points, including five three-pointers, and narrowly missed a double-double as he grabbed nine rebounds.
The Panthers raced out to an early lead as they led 20-14 after the first quarter of play behind 11 points from Gollihue and seven points from Ashton Davis.
Tug Valley extended their lead to as much as 16 points as they went ahead 35-19 with three minutes to go in the first half but the Timberwolves cut the lead back down to ten as Tug went into the break on top 37-27.
Coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson's club came out of the halftime locker rooms and looked to put the game out of reach as they outscored Spring Valley 24-14 in the third quarter to take a commanding 61-41 lead into the fourth.
Senior Parker Davis came alive in the third quarter as he tossed in 11 points while Gollihue added 10 more markers in the period.
With the game out of reach Tug Valley spread the wealth on offense in the fourth quarter as they had five different players score in the period and help them lock up the 16-point win.
Ashton Davis filled up the stat sheet for the Panthers in the win as the sophomore had 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Parker Davis followed him with 14 points as he, Gollihue, and Ashton Davis combined to score 64 of the 77 points for the Panthers.
Senior Jonathan Wagoner added four points off the bench, Paul Preece drilled a three-pointer, while Braydun Ferris, Bryson Elia, and Buddy Marcum rounded out the offense with two points each. Ferris led Tug Valley in assists with eight while only committing one turnover.
Tug Valley will look to improve on their six-game winning streak when they are set to travel to sectional foe Van on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
TVHS will close out the week with two games in the annual Hatfield McCoy Shootout at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse. The Panthers are set to play Belfry on Friday night and then will play Shelby Valley in the nightcap on Saturday.
SV: T. Adkins 23, C. Robertson 16, T. Smith 10, L. Larson 4, C. Caldwell 4, K. Grayson 4
TV: J. Gollihue 32, A. Davis 18, P. Davis 14, J. Wagoner 4, P. Preece 3, B. Ferris 2, B. Marcum 2, B. Elia 2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.