NAUGATUCK - The three-time West Virginia State Champion Tug Valley Panthers will be hosting their annual Panther Pride Basketball Camp over a three-day span next week inside the TVHS Gymnasium and the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
The camp will kick off on Wednesday, July 31, at 9 a.m. at the TVHS Gymnasium and will last until noon. A second session will be held later that evening at the Williamson Fieldhouse from 6-9 p.m.
The camp will be held during the same times on Thursday, Aug. 1, and Friday, Aug. 2.
The camp is open for boys and girls between the ages of four years old and all the way up to kids going into the 8th grade this school year. The registration fee for this years camp is $40 per camper and $65 if you are registering two campers.
The one time fee is good for both sessions on all three days.
Campers will receive instruction from a state championship coaching staff including head coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson who is back leading the Panthers after a three year hiatus.
Thompson led Tug Valley to a 152-51 record, back-to-back State Championships in 2012 and 2013, five state tournament appearances, and seven sectional titles during his previous stint from 2007 to 2015.
He previously was an assistant coach at Williamson under Curt Fletcher where they led the Wolfpack to the Class A State Title in 2001. Fletcher will also be back coaching this year for the first time since Williamson's final season in 2011.
He will be one of the assistant coaches on coach Thompson's staff along with two-time state champion Tyler Hodge, Ronnie Blankenship, and David "Moose" Ledger.
On the last day of camp there will be a pizza party held and all campers will receive a T-shirt. Additionally, campers will have a chance to win several prizes including a season pass to all TVHS home games.
To pre-register for the camp, you can contact coach Hodge on Facebook and pay through PayPal, Venmo or Facebook Pay.
You will also be able to register on the morning of the first day of camp between 8 and 9 a.m and at the Fieldhouse from 5-6 p.m.
