The capital city of Charleston can expect to see a wave of Tug Valley hoops fans donning their black-and-silver attire this week as their beloved Panthers will be traveling to compete in the Class A State Tournament. Panther Nation always travels extremely well to support their squad wherever they play, but in particular when they advance to play under the bright lights of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Despite competing in the state's smallest classification, Tug Valley always has one of the biggest fan sections, if not the biggest, out of any team that makes it to Charleston. The No. 2 seed Panthers (22-3) open tournament play on Wednesday night at 7:15 p.m. against No. 7 seed Wahama (17-8).
Panther nation ready to invade Charleston
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today