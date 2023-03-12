Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Tug Valley student section cheers on their Panthers during the regional win over Huntington St. Joseph on Thursday, March 9 in Naugatuck. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

The capital city of Charleston can expect to see a wave of Tug Valley hoops fans donning their black-and-silver attire this week as their beloved Panthers will be traveling to compete in the Class A State Tournament. Panther Nation always travels extremely well to support their squad wherever they play, but in particular when they advance to play under the bright lights of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Despite competing in the state's smallest classification, Tug Valley always has one of the biggest fan sections, if not the biggest, out of any team that makes it to Charleston. The No. 2 seed Panthers (22-3) open tournament play on Wednesday night at 7:15 p.m. against No. 7 seed Wahama (17-8). 

