NAUGATUCK — A couple of senior student-athletes at Tug Valley High School were recently recognized for reaching career milestones during the 2021-2022 season.
Ethan Colegrove recently reached two career marks as he topped the 1,500 career point mark and surpassed 1,000 career rebounds.
On the girls team, Autumn Hall also reached the 1,000 career rebound mark earlier in her final season in silver-and-black.
Both Colegrove and Hall have been double-double machines during their careers at Tug Valley and have both helped guide their teams to the West Virginia State Tournament, with Hall and the Lady Panthers winning the Class A Title in 2021.