NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley High School had a pair of student athletes sign to continue playing at the collegiate level on back-to-back days this past week.
On Wednesday morning Girls standout Audrey Evans signed a letter of intent to play for the Alice Lloyd Lady Eagles while forward Ethan Colegrove from the boys squad committed to the University of Pikeville in a ceremony held on Tuesday.
Evans was a multi-year starter for head coach Clyde Farley and the Lady Panthers and was a key player during their State Championship run in 2021.
She made a name for herself for her intense pressure defense and just all out hustle on the court and was rewarded by being named Honorable Mention All-State after her senior season where she averaged 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.5 steals per game.
She will be joining former Lady Panther Makayla May at Alice Lloyd who saw some action last season for the Lady Eagles.
On Tuesday, Ethan Colegrove was a four year starter for coach Rabbit Thompson and helped guide the Panthers to the State Tournament in both his sophomore and junior seasons.
He was a double-double machine and ended his Tug Valley career with over 1,600 points and 1,000 rebounds. Colegrove was named named Honorable Mention All-State his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons.