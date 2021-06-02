NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley High School had a pair of senior student athletes sign their letters of intent this past week as Makayla May committed to play girls basketball at Alice Lloyd College while volleyball standout Camryn Spaulding will be taking her skills to West Virginia Tech University.
May, who was named to the 2021 First Team All-State Team by the West Virginia Sportswriters, averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds per game to go along with four assists.
May was only the second girls player in program history to finish her career with 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds according to head coach Clyde Farley.
She helped guide the Lady Panthers to a 15-2 record in 2021 and their first girls state title in school history, as they defeated Cameron 63-45 in the Class A State Championship game.
Makayla is the daughter of former Tug Valley boys’ head coach and Kermit High School star Edwyn May.
May’s brother, former TVHS standout Tyler May, is also a member of the 1,000 career point club at Tug Valley and currently is on the men’s basketball team at Alice Lloyd.
Spaulding, who has been a four-year starter for the Lady Panthers, was able to earn a spot on the Lady Bears roster this fall despite having much of her senior season cut short due to COVID-19.
In fact, Tug Valley was eliminated from the volleyball postseason without playing a single tournament game, due to the Governor’s COVID-19 color-coded map last fall.
Spaulding was recruited to West Virginia Tech by Tug Valley alum Amber Linville, who is now an assistant coach for the Golden Bears.
Spaulding is the daughter of Renee Moore of Kermit and Flem Spaulding of Williamsfield, Ohio.