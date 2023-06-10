Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo Central seniors Leah Banks (left) and Tiarra Anderson cheered at the North-South Football Classic on Saturday, June 10 at South Charleston High School. 

 Cameron Maynard | HD Media

Mingo Central senior cheerleaders Leah Banks and Tiarra Anderson cheered at the North-South All-Star Football Classic which was played on Saturday at South Charleston High School. The cheerleaders at the North-South game were coached by former Mingo Central head cheer coach Kim Smith as well as Barb Burnetti. All of the cheerleaders wore a blue and black ribbon honoring WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard who was shot and killed on Friday, June 2 in Mingo County. 

