GOODY, Ky. — A pair of student-athletes at Belfry High School signed their letters of intent last Wednesday continue their careers at the collegiate level.
Football standout Zayne Hatfield signed with Morehead State while baseball star Ashton Deskins inked with Georgetown College.
Hatfield started every game the past two seasons for the Pirates at defensive back and led the 3A State Champs in tackles during his senior season with 94. He also picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown.
Offensively, Hatfield ran the ball 89 times for 623 yards and five touchdowns.
Deskins made his college choice prior to the start of his senior season. During his junior season for the Pirates he finished with a .387 batting average with nine doubles, one triple, one home run, 17 RBIs, and 34 runs scored.
Deskins led the team in on base percentage as he only struck out 15 times all season long compared to 17 walks. He also set the school record for hit by pitch as he was drilled 24 times.
On the mound, Deskins picked up one win and notched two saves as he finished the year with a 3.91 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched.
Both Hatfield and Deskins began their careers across the Tug River at Mingo Central High School.