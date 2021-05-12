GOODY, Ky. — Fans of good pitching and strong defense got their moneys worth and then some on Thursday, May 6 when Belfry played host to Paintsville.
The game saw a good old-fashioned pitcher’s duel between Pirate hurler Ashton Deskins and Tiger pitcher Connor Fugate as the game went into extra innings scoreless, before the Tigers were able to plate three runs in the top of the 8th inning and come away with a 3-0 win.
Both Deskins and Fugate were keeping hitters off balance all game long as they each put zeroes on the scoreboard one after another.
Deskins navigated through the first seven innings and had allowed only two hit and still had a fairly low pitch count, which allowed Belfry coach Michael Hagy to send him back out to pitch the 8th inning.
Deskins began the 8th inning with a walk to Griffin Collins and the ensuing batter Boston Crace squared to lay down a bunt to move Collins to scoring position. Crace laid a bunt down the first base line and Belfry catcher Devin Jude elected to let the ball roll foul, but it never crossed the chalk and stayed fair as Crace picked up an infield single.
Now with two on and nobody out, Hagy elected to pull Deskins as he brought in ace Parker Hall from the bullpen to try and navigate through the jam. Things began good for Hall as the first batter he faced, A.J. James, laid down a sacrifice bunt but placed it too close to Hall as he fielded and fired to third to nab the lead runner.
Jonah Porter came up next and delivered the biggest hit of the night as he laced a one-out double to left center field to which would plate two runs and give the Tigers the 2-0 lead.
Paintsville added a third run when Porter scampered home after an errant pickoff throw from Hall to push their lead to 3-0.
In the ensuing half of the 8th innings, Paintsville coach Walt Crace pulled Fugate and entered Baron Ratliff who picked up the save for the Tigers by allowing no runs on one hit and struck out a batter.
Fugate picked up the win as he twirled a gem pitching seven innings of scoreless ball and allowing only four hits while striking out 10 batters and walking two.
Deskins was the tough luck loser for Belfry as he pitched seven plus innings and was credited with allowing two runs on three hits while striking out nine Paintsville batters and walking three.
Steven Banks had two hits to lead the Belfry attack while Deskins, Jude, and senior Gage Fields each finished with a single.
The loss saw the Pirates record dip to 11-8 on the 2021 season and they were scheduled to be back in action on Monday against Mingo Central and on Tuesday against Hazard, with both games coming on the road.
BHS is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Phelps on Thursday night and will then host the annual Jim Vaughan Smith Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday night, Martin County and Hazard will play at 6 p.m. with Russell and North Bullitt set to play the nightcap.
The Pirates will play North Bullitt at 12:00 on Saturday and will face Russell in the nightcap at approximately 7:00 p.m. The other games on Saturday will be North Bullitt vs Hazard at 2:30 and Hazard vs Russell with first pitch set for 5:00 p.m.