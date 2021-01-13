If all goes to plan there will be a high school basketball and spring sports seasons in West Virginia.
As of now, high school basketball season is set to begin on March 1 with the prep baseball and softball seasons slated to begin on March 15.
If that comes to pass that will present a big challenge for high school athletes that play both sports and for coaches who do both.
One of those coaches is Logan High School's Kevin Gertz, who coaches both the LHS girls' basketball team and the Wildcats' baseball squad.
“If we had to overlap my days will be very busy because I'm going to coach both,” Gertz said. “Now if we have basketball and baseball games on the same day I will be coaching basketball.”
If the basketball season is able to get under way the state tournament would be held in mid-April in Charleston.
Basketball players who might play softball, baseball, tennis or track would then have to join their spring sports teams late.
“If a basketball player decides not to play softball or baseball until basketball is over and they go to the state tournament they could miss the first 20 games,” Gertz said. “It would be tough for them to get right to help you in the state tournament.”
Gertz, however, has a plan.
His plan is this.
Play the basketball season in March and April and then delay the start to the sport sports seasons in May. Spring sports would then extend into the summer past the Fourth of July.
“I'm going to write a proposal with some other coaches to get baseball season started in May and have the state tournament in early to mid July,” Gertz said. “Those are my personal feelings. I know the state fiscal year shuts down on June 30 and I know they have been working hard at the SSAC trying to get things worked out. I know that they are trying to protect these kids. I understand that. I don't want anyone to get this virus but for one year they could overlook this and extend this. I understand that this is a pandemic and we have to do different things but I don't want to see either season cut short. But speaking also as a baseball coach and not trying to sound selfish, but these kids in the spring sports did not get to do anything last year. I definitely don't want those kids being cut short.”
Gertz's Logan baseball team has not played a game since 2019 as the entire 2020 spring sports seasons in West Virginia were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.