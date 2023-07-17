Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — Over 200 local youngsters came out to a free basketball clinic that was hosted by Justin Marcum of Marcum Law Office inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse on Saturday, July 15. Several current and former athletes were in attendance helping with instruction, including Marshall’s Obinna Annochili-Killen and Jacob Conner, WVU’s Josiah Harris, Marshall Women’s star Peyton Ilderton, and former Herd player Stevie Browning. Browning and Ilderton are both from Logan and played for the Wildcats in high school while Annochili-Killen graduated from Chapmanville and helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019. Marcum had several other local coaches and former athletes in attendance to help with the clinic, which he said is going to become an annual occurrence.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings