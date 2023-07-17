WVU basketball player Josiah Harris, Marshall University standouts Obinna Annochili-Killen and Jacob Conner, and with former Herd star Stevie Browning pose for a photo with camp organizer Justin Marcum and some other campers at the inaugural Basketball Skills Clinic hosted by Marcum Law Office on Saturday, July 15.
Former Marshall standout Stevie Browning along with current Marshall women's star Peyton Ilderton, both of Logan sign autographs for youngsters at the inaugural Basketball Skills Clinic hosted by Marcum Law Office on Saturday, July 15.
Local youngsters work on their ball handling at the inaugural Basketball Skills Clinic hosted by Marcum Law Office on Saturday, July 15.
Former Marshall standout Stevie Browning along with current Marshall women's star Peyton Ilderton, both of Logan sign autographs for youngsters at the inaugural Basketball Skills Clinic hosted by Marcum Law Office on Saturday, July 15.
WILLIAMSON — Over 200 local youngsters came out to a free basketball clinic that was hosted by Justin Marcum of Marcum Law Office inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse on Saturday, July 15. Several current and former athletes were in attendance helping with instruction, including Marshall’s Obinna Annochili-Killen and Jacob Conner, WVU’s Josiah Harris, Marshall Women’s star Peyton Ilderton, and former Herd player Stevie Browning. Browning and Ilderton are both from Logan and played for the Wildcats in high school while Annochili-Killen graduated from Chapmanville and helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019. Marcum had several other local coaches and former athletes in attendance to help with the clinic, which he said is going to become an annual occurrence.
