WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Cal Ripken Youth Baseball/Softball League held their Opening Day Ceremonies on Saturday, June 5 at Brother Reid Park in West End. League President Zachary Maynard said that the league had around 90 kids participate this year with six teams total.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

