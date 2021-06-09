WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Cal Ripken Youth Baseball/Softball League held their Opening Day Ceremonies on Saturday, June 5 at Brother Reid Park in West End. League President Zachary Maynard said that the league had around 90 kids participate this year with six teams total.
Opening Day festivities held at Brother Reid Park
jmccormick
