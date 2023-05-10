NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley's Dakota Ooten had a career game on Wednesday night against rival Tolsia and he helped the Panthers top the Rebels 14-4 in five innings as they advanced in the Class A Region IV Section I Tournament.
Ooten finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle as he went had an RBI triple in the first inning, a three-run home run over the left center field fence in the second, and then smacked a double off the top of the fence in left in the home half of the fifth inning.
"Dakota is one of those kids that has all the talent and natural ability in the world," Panther coach Teddy Hall said. "Once he settles in and puts a little more effort and concentration in, he can be as good as any ballplayer in the state. And he's really starting to put it together right now at the perfect time."
Tug Valley had 10 hits as a team as they ran away with the contest thanks in part to a six-run second inning that gave them a comfortable 7-1 lead. They scored a run in all five innings of the game.
The No. 4 seed Panthers stayed alive in the postseason as they advanced to play at No. 3 seed Sherman in another elimination game on Thursday night in Seth.
"We're playing our best ball at the right time of the season," coach Hall said. "In sectional play anybody can be beat anybody on any given day. Our team is starting to come together a lot...Our hitting has really come around the last four or five games, and it's the right time of the year for that to happen."
Winning pitcher Zack Hall had three hits for Tug Valley, with one of them being a double, while also knocking in a pair. Gage Whitt came off the bench and ripped an RBI single while Austin Smith, Ashton Smith, and Julian Vance also singled and Conner Lackey turned in an RBI.
"Tug hit the ball very well today, they were just hitting gaps," Tolsia coach Robbie Conn sad. "We had a couple of little things that kind of set us back a bit. But when you have a team hitting gaps like that and then we're not hitting the ball, then this is what the outcome is going to be."
The Rebels had five hits as a team with the big swing coming off the bat of Braydon Mollette as he clubbed a two-run home run that was a moon shot over the left field fence.
Mollette also had a single on the night for the Rebels while Ben Clayton added an RBI single and Colton Austin and Cam Perkins also singled to round out the offense for Tolsia.
Zack Hall started and earned the win for Tug Valley as he went 2.2 innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Whitt pitched 2.1 innings in relief and also punched out four batters while allowing only one run on two hits with no walks.
"Pitching wasn't bad. We didn't have many walks, and that's the key to pitching," coach Hall said. "If a team goes out and scores eight or nine runs and they beat you and they earn all of them, as a coach I can live with that. I don't like to give them runs by giving extra outs and walks. And that's why our pitching has been so good, the second half of the season we've averaged maybe one or two walks a game."
David Dingess started and took the loss for Tolsia as he went three plus innings and was tagged for 11 runs, seven earned, on seven hits with four Ks and six walks. Mollette fired an inning in relief and gave up three runs on three hits with two Ks.
Tug Valley improved to 9-17 on the season with the win while Tolsia saw their season come to an end with a final record of 7-20.
TVHS: 1 6 2 2 3 - 14 10 2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.