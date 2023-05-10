Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley's Dakota Ooten had a career game on Wednesday night against rival Tolsia and he helped the Panthers top the Rebels 14-4 in five innings as they advanced in the Class A Region IV Section I Tournament. 

Ooten finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle as he went had an RBI triple in the first inning, a three-run home run over the left center field fence in the second, and then smacked a double off the top of the fence in left in the home half of the fifth inning. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

