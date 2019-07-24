Obinna Anochil-Killen's latest Division I offer has come from Drexel University.
Killen Tweeted out the news last Wednesday.
"Blessed to pick up an offer from Drexel University," he Tweeted.
The interest in the 6-foot-9 senior basketball standout at Chapmanville Regional High School continues to grow.
The All-Stater recently has had Division I offers from Kent State, Temple, George Mason, Robert Morris, South Florida, Rhode Island, Evansville and Old Dominion.
Killen already has several other Division I offers on the table from other various schools such as Virginia Commonwealth (VCU), Penn State, Marshall, Ohio, Akron and East Tennessee State.
Killen, who is currently playing AAU ball this summer with the All-Ohio Red team, averaged 16 points a game last season for the Tigers and is a top-notch defender, shot blocker and rebounder. He's led Chapmanville to back-to-back Class AA state championships.
Killen recently scored 22 points on 9 of 10 shooting with eight rebounds and three blocked shots in an All Ohio Red team win over Mac Irvin at the Peach Jam in South Carolina. He then netted 11 points, hauled down 12 rebounds and had four swats in a victory over the Indy Heat.
Drexel, located in Philadelphia, plays in the Colonial Athletic Association.
The Dragons have received bids to four NCAA Basketball Tournaments in 1986, 1994, 1995 and 1996.
During the 1996 tournament, future NBA star Malik Rose led the team to their only second round appearance after a 75-63 upset over fifth-seeded Memphis. Rose would later play for the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder. He's currently the Assistant General Manager of the Detroit Pistons. His No. 00 jersey is retired by Drexel.
Drexel has played in the NIT six times, the latest in 2012.
