NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers lost their season opening game against Greater Beckley Christian on Tuesday, Dec. 10, as the Crusaders came away with the 64-59 victory.
Junior point guard Caleb May poured in a game high 25 points to lead Tug Valley on the night but it was not enough to top No. 2 ranked GBC.
Greater Beckley built a 10-point lead in the first half at 24-14 after a dunk by Thaddeus Jordan on a breakaway, but Tug Valley chipped away at the lead going into the second half and only trailed by six at halftime with the score reading 36-30.
Coming out of the halftime locker rooms, Greater Beckley got a bucket to extend their lead to eight at 40-32 but Tug Valley immediately went on an 11-2 run and took a 43-42 lead with 2:20 left in the third after a putback by Easton Davis.
Greater Beckley quickly snatched the lead back however and carried it with them into the final stanza taking the 49-46 lead into the fourth.
The Panthers started the final stanza on a 4-0 run and took a 50-49 lead on a runner by Ethan Colegrove but GBC answered with a 7-1 run to take a 57-51 advantage.
Coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s club continued to scratch and claw in the final minutes and had the GBC lead down to two but a corner three by Alexa Trifkovic with 30 seconds to go served as the dagger for the Panthers.
May reached the 25 point mark by hitting 7-15 shots from the field and 10-11 from the charity stripe as the GBC defenders struggled keeping him out of the paint. Colegrove also reached double figures with 12 points and also grabbed seven boards.
Sophomore Zack Savage was the next high scorer as he flipped in seven while Joby Sorrell followed him with six. Easton Davis and Justin Hall each scored four while Davis contributed eight rebounds.
Sharp shooter Ian Reed came off the bench to start the game for Tug Valley as he has been nursing a leg injury and could never get going offensively as he battled foul trouble the entire game. He fouled out with over 3 minutes to play finishing with one point.
Jordan led the Crusaders as he fired in 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and blocked four shots.
Elijah Edwards added 15 points while Trifkovic also reached double-figures with 10.
GBC out rebounded Tug Valley 27-22 and also turned it over only 11 times compared to Tug Valley’s 14. Tug Valley only hit 19-30 foul shots while GBC shot even worse hitting 18-32.
The loss for Tug Valley dropped them to 1-0 and they will return to action on Thursday in the Chapmanville Country Roads Invitational against Man in a 7 p.m. tip. The Holiday Tournament is sponsored by Phenom Hoops.
Score by quarters
GBC: 24 12 13 15 — 64
TVHS: 16 14 16 13 — 59
Scoring
GBC: Jordan 20, Edwards 15, Trifkovic 10, Smallwood 8, Hairston 8, Hoskins 2, Kunic 1
TVHS: May 25, Colegrove 12, Savage 7, Sorrell 6, Davis 4, Hall 4, Reed 1, Varney 0, Linville 0