NEWTOWN — The No. 8 ranked Mingo Central Lady Miners picked up their biggest win of the season on Tuesday night as they knocked off defending Class AA State Champion Wyoming East by a final score of 54-49.
The Lady Warriors (6-3) came into the contest currently ranked No. 3 in the Class AA AP Poll and had won the past two matchups against Mingo Central, 53-39 back on Dec. 20 and 60-32 in the opening round of the Class AA Girls State Tournament a season ago.
The Lady Miners (9-4) looked locked in from the opening tip-off on Tuesday night, in particular on the defensive end as they limited Wyoming East to only seven first quarter points.
Mingo Central held a 13-7 lead in the closing seconds of the first quarter until freshman PG Addie Smith sank a long three from 27 feet away at the buzzer and the Lady Miners took a 16-7 lead into the second.
In that second frame the home squad added to their lead even more as they held East to single-digit points once again at eight and MCHS took the 28-15 lead into halftime.
Coming out of the halftime locker rooms the visiting Lady Warriors looked to flip the script early on as they held the Lady Miners to only seven points in the third quarter and were able to cut the MCHS lead to eight at 35-27.
Wyoming East continued to battle their way back into the game in the fourth quarter and were able to cut the MCHS lead all the way down to three at 50-47 with 28 seconds to play.
Junior center Madisyn Curry stepped up for her team down the stretch however as she sank four consecutive free-throws in the closing seconds to put the game on ice for the Lady Miners.
Curry was dominant on the night for Mingo Central as she posted one of the better games of her career finishing with 20 points, 17 rebounds, and three steals. She shot a perfect 8-8 from the foul-line in the win.
Smith was just as effective for the Lady Miners as she tossed in a game high 21 points. She only missed one foul-shot in the game as she finished 11-12 from the charity-stripe.
Alyssa Davis was next with six points and six rebounds while DaLaney Grimmett added three and Megan Adkins and Bella Hall rounded out the scoring with two each. Adkins also contributed six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
All-Stater Abby Russell, who was playing in her first game of the season for the Lady Warriors after tearing her ACL last year, led Wyoming East with 14 points. Maddie Clark joined her in double-digits with 13 and Hannah Blankenship scored 11.
For the game Wyoming East shot 20-47 from the floor good for a 42 percent clip, including 3-16 from deep. The Lady Miners hit 13-26 shots for a 50 percent mark, including 2-3 from three-range.
Mingo Central made 22-27 shots from the foul-line in the win while Wyoming East made only 6-16 attempts.
The loss for Wyoming East sees their record dip to 6-3 on the season while the win for the Lady Miners improves them to 9-4.
Mingo Central is scheduled to be back in action again at home on Thursday night as they welcome Class A No. 3 Tolsia to Miner Mountain. The Rebels have an 11-1 record on the year.
MCHS is scheduled to close out the week on Saturday in a sectional game at Chapmanville as they look to avenge the 60-56 loss suffered at the hands of the Lady Tigers last week.
Score by Quarters
WEHS (6-3): 7 8 12 22 – 49
MCHS (9-4): 16 12 7 19 – 54
Scoring
WE: Cadence Blackburn 3, Abby Russell 14, Colleen Lookabill 2, Maddie Clark 13, Kayley Bane 3, Hannah Blankenship 11.
MC: Alyssa Davis 6, Megan Adkins 2, DaLaney Grimmett 3, Bella Hall 2, Madisyn Curry 20, Addie Smith 21.