BLUEFIELD — Mingo Central traveled to Bluefield for a matchup of two of the top eight teams in Class AA on Friday night and it was the Beavers who defended their home court to come away with a 63-53 win.
The Miners (4-3) were able to hang right with Bluefield in the first eight minutes of play but trailed by one as the score read 11-10 going into the second quarter.
The Beavers (7-2) were able to pull away a bit in the second stanza as they outpaced MCHS 12-7 to take a 23-17 lead into halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Beavers added to their lead in the third quarter as they outscored the Miners by four to take a 43-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mingo Central would have their best quarter offensively in the fourth and final quarter as they posted 20 points but it was not enough as Bluefield held on for the 10 point lead.
Senior wing Jarius Jackson led the Miners on the night as he scored 24 points in the loss. Preston Smith narrowly missed double-figures with eight points while Matt Hatfield dropped seven and Justin May chipped in six.
Caleb Fuller led the way for the Beavers with 26 points while R.J. was right behind him with 22.
The loss for Mingo Central saw them fall to 4-3 on the season while the win for Bluefield improved them to 7-2.
The Miners were scheduled to be back in action on Monday night in a rescheduled game at Wyoming East before finishing the week at Class A No3. Man on Thursday and Class AAA No. 1 and undefeated Logan on Saturday.
Score by Quarters
MC: 10 7 16 20 — 53
B: 11 12 20 20 — 63
Scoring
MC: J. Jackson 24, P. Smith 8, J. Cline 5, K. Campbell 3, M. Hatfield 7, J. May 6
B: Chance Johnson 7, Caleb Fuller 26, Will Looney 8, R.J. Hairston 22