Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NAUGATUCK — Class A. No. 7 Tug Valley cruised to a season opening win on Monday night at home against Man as they defeated the Lady Hillbillies 66-31 in what was the first game between the two teams since the 2019-2020 season. 

That was the last season that Man High School has fielded a girls' basketball team as the lady 'Billies have not had enough interest to field a team the past two years. The last game for Man came on Feb. 22, 2020, against Lincoln County. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you