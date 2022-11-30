Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN — Mingo Central opened up the regular season with a quality win on Wednesday night as they defeated Charleston Catholic 45-29 high atop Miner Mountain. 

The win for the Lady Miners, who were ranked No. 6 in the Class AA Preseason AP Poll, gave them a victory over a state tournament team from a year ago as the Lady Irish were one of the final eight teams remaining last season. 

