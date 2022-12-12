NEWTOWN — Class AA No. 6 Mingo Central continued their hot start to the 2022 season this past week as they earned a trio of wins to improve their record to 4-0.
MINGO CENTRAL 80 LIBERTY (RALEIGH) 35 (Monday, Dec. 5)
Mingo Central cruised to an easy win over sectional foe Liberty (Raleigh) to start last week as they rolled past the Raiders 80-35.
The Lady Miners jumped all over the hosts leading 28-6 after the first quarter and then outscored them 25-0 in the second quarter to take a 53-6 halftime lead.
Coach Kim Davis Smith emptied her bench in the second half as every player on the bench saw game action.
Guard Addie Smith led the way with a double-double as she scored a game high 20 points and dished out 11 assists with three steals. Bella Hall also reached double-figures with 14 points and five steals while Harlee Vance, Gianna Akers, Megan Adkins, and Alyssa Davis each scored eight points.
Score by Quarters
MCHS: 28 25 16 11 - 80
LHS: 6 0 16 13 - 35
Scoring
MC: A. Smith 20, B. Hall 14, H. Vance 8, D. Grimmett 8, G. Akers, A. Davis 8, M. Curry 7, J. Bradford 4, M. Adkins 2, K. Blankenship 1
L: C. Mcghee 17, H. Lilly 9, A. Parris 7, A. Cline 2
MINGO CENTRAL 54 SCOTT 41 (Thursday, Dec. 8)
The visiting Lady Skyhawks jumped out to an early advantage on the Lady Miners in this contest atop Miner Mountain as Cheyanne Robinson drained a quick three to put them on top 3-0.
The Lady Miners then went on a 9-2 run however with four different players getting into the scoring column to take a 9-5 lead.
That looked to be the lead going into the second quarter, but Scott's Jenna Butcher was fouled while shooting a three as time expired and then drained all three foul shots to cut the lead to 9-8 after one.
The Lady Miners started the second quarter with a hot hand as Addie Smith scored five straight points to start the period and then Dalaney Grimmett added four points a few minutes later as they surged ahead 21-12.
After the teams traded a pair of three-pointers to push the score to 24-15 in favor of Mingo, Scott's Cheyanne Robinson got a bucket right before the half to cut the lead to seven at 24-17.
Kelsey Harper started the second half for the Lady Hawks with a long three to cut the lead to just four at 24-20, but the Lady Miners then mounted their biggest run of the night as they went on a 17-5 spurt to sure ahead to their largest lead of the night at 41-25 after a bucket by Madisyn Curry.
The Lady Skyhawks rattled off eight straight points as Harper kept the hot hand and they cut the Mingo lead back to eight at 43-35 early in the fourth, but coach Kim Davis Smith's squad pulled away late to secure the 13-point win.
All-State guard Addie Smith led all scorers on the night with 22 points including four three-pointers to go along with five assists and two steals.
Sophomore Dalaney Grimmett was behind her with 11 points in the win while Madisyn Curry posted another monster double-double with 10 points, 16 boards, and three steals.
Megan Adkins was next with six points, Alyssa Davis had three points, six rebounds, and six steals while Bella Hall scored a pair off the bench.
Harper led the Skyhawks with 20 points while Robinson followed her with 11 and Butcher scored six.
Score by Quarters
SHS (2-2): 8 9 10 14 - 41
MCHS (3-0): 9 15 17 13 - 54
Scoring
S: K. Harper 20, C. Robinson 11, J. Butcher 6, C. Roberts 2, A. Smith 2
MC: A. Smith 22, D. Grimmett 11, M. Curry 10, M. Adkins 6, A. Davis 3, B. Hall 2.
MINGO CENTRAL 61 TOLSIA 40 (Saturday, Dec. 10)
The Lady Miners earned an impressive comeback road win over Class A No. 5 Tolsia to close out the week as MCHS overcame a four-point halftime deficit to win 61-40.
Mingo Central jumped ahead of the Lady Rebels in the first quarter and led 10-5 after the first eight minutes of play. Tolsia had a huge second quarter however as they outscored the Miners 22-13 to take the 27-23 halftime lead.
Whatever coach Kim Davis Smith and staff said to the Lady Miners at halftime paid off as they looked like a new team in the second half, especially on the defensive end.
Mingo Central held Tolsia to only six points in the third quarter and seven points in the fourth as they outscored them 38-13 in the second half to pull away for the lopsided win.
Senior Madisyn Curry had a huge game for Mingo Central as she dominated the paint and produced a monster double-double with 22 points and 18 rebounds.
Addie Smith was once again the teams leading scorer with 23 and four assists while Alyssa Davis added eight points, eight rebounds, and four steals, and Dalaney Grimmett chipped in six points.
Mingo Central has a big game coming up as they are set to play at sectional foe Chapmanville on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Lady Tigers are ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP Poll and the game would be a rematch of the last two sectional championships, both of which were won by the Lady Miners.
MCHS is set to close out the week back at home on Dec. 16 to host Class AAA Westside.
Score by Quarters
MCHS: 10 13 17 21 - 61
THS: 5 22 6 7 - 40
Scoring
MC: A. Smith 23, M. Curry 22, A. Davis 8, D. Grimmett 6, B. Hall 2, M. Adkins 0
T: A. Block 17, E. Artrip 7, K. Preece 6, J. Crum 5, K. Salmons 5