CHARMCO, W.Va. — The No. 5 ranked Tug Valley Panthers picked up a statement win in their season opening game on Friday night as they made the three-plus hour road trip and defeated No. 3 Greenbrier West 75-73.
A pair of free throws from senior All-State guard Caleb May with 3.8 seconds put the Panthers ahead for good at 75-73, as a last second heave by the Cavaliers was off the mark and TVHS secured the two point win.
TVHS came out clicking to start the game as they jumped ahead to a 24-21 lead after the first eight minutes of play thanks to shooting 9-14 from the field and 4-4 from the foul line in the opening period.
The Cavaliers made their move in the second quarter of play as they tightened things up defensively holding Tug to only 15 points while scoring 23 of their own and taking a 44-39 lead into the break.
Coming out of the halftime locker rooms, it was Tug Valley who grabbed the momentum as five players landed in the scoring column in the period and they retook the lead at 62-59 going into the fourth.
In the decisive fourth quarter May scored 11 of the Panthers 13 points in the period including calmly sinking the two daggers from the charity stripe with three seconds to play.
May led the way on the night as he finished with a game high 30 points and showed he is one of the top players in all of Class A. May shot 12-23 from the floor on the night and also dished out a team high six assists while only committing two turnovers.
Senior forward Easton Davis followed May with 20 points and seven rebounds while fellow big man Ethan Colegrove narrowly missed a double-double finishing with 15 points and nine boards.
Senior guard Ian Reed added seven points, six rebounds, and four assists for TVHS while only turning the ball over one time. Senior Justin Hall rounded out the scoring column with three points.
The Panthers finished 29-63 on the night good for 46 percent shooting, including 5-14 from deep. The Cavs hit 27-69 shots for 39 percent, including 4-13 from three. GWHS shot 15-22 from the charity stripe while Tug finished 12-17.
Tug Valley outrebounded Greenbrier West 33-27 on the night while the Panthers committed 11 turnovers to only six for the Cavs.
TVHS and head coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson picked up from where they left off year ago with the win as they showed they will be one of the top teams in the new Class A this season.
The Panthers return to the court three times this week, first on Tuesday night at home in the first of two games against in county rival Mingo Central. Scores and stats from that contest was not available by press time.
Tug Valley is then scheduled to host sectional foe Van on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and then has a date with No. 1 ranked Greater Beckley Christian on Saturday in Beckley. The game is the second part of a boys/girls doubleheader between the two Class A Schools.