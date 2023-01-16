NAUGATUCK — Class A No. 4 Tug Valley cruised to a trio of sectional wins this past week as they topped Sherman, Van, and Man to improve to 7-3.
The Panthers picked up the first win of the week at home over Sherman on Tuesday night as they rolled past the Tide by a final score of 88-55.
“After an emotional game last time out against Logan I was tickled with the way the kids played tonight,” coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson said after the win. “A little bit sluggish to start maybe, but in that second and third quarter we started trapping them and it led to some runouts. We were able to get into a little bit of a rhythm and it seemed like the longer we played the better we got, which is a good sign.”
Sherman got off to a fast start offensively against the Panthers as Logan Baldwin and Andrew Simpson scored nine points apiece for the Tide in the opening quarter, but they still trailed Tug Valley by two at the end of the quarter down 20-18.
The Panthers turned up the pressure on defense in the ensuing second quarter and they proceeded to blow the game open as they held Sherman to only six points in the quarter while scoring 22 of their own and surging ahead to a 42-24 halftime lead.
Tug Valley kept their foot on the gas in the second half as they posted a 22 point third quarter and had a 24 point fourth quarter despite emptying their bench halfway through the period.
They had a balanced offensive attack on the night as they were led by guards Parker Davis and Joey Gollihue who finished with 16 points apiece. Davis was playing above the rim all night long as he soared for three dunks against the Tide while Gollihue also slammed home his first career slam with two hands in the fourth quarter.
“Parker got out on a couple breaks and slammed a couple and Joey got loose and finally got him one,” coach Thompson said. “Everybody likes that, it gets everybody excited. Kids like to dunk the ball. In high school if you get some dunks its exciting.”
Ashton Davis was next on the scoresheet for Tug Valley with 14 points while Kaden Hale came off the bench to score 13 points and gave the Panthers a spark on the defensive end according to his head coach.
“I thought Kaden Hale played very well tonight,” Thompson said. “I thought he came in and kind of set the tempo for us defensively. I’m very pleased with his game tonight.”
Simpson led Sherman with a game high 17 points in the loss while Baldwin was right behind him with 16.
Tug Valley improved to 5-3 with the win while Sherman fell to 4-6. The two teams will play again in Seth on Feb. 14.
Score by Quarters
SHS: 18 6 14 17 — 55
TVHS: 20 22 22 24 — 88
Scoring
S: A. Simpson 17, L. Baldwin 16, B. Mills 6, G. Halstead 6, A. Skeens 3, L. Tagliente 3, N. Hensley 2, S. Chewing 2
TV: P. Davis 16, J. Gollihue 16, A. Davis 14, K. Hale 13, B. Marcum 8, C. Newsome 7, J. Wagoner 5, A. Armstrong 5, J. Vance 4, B. Ferris 0, B. Elia 0
TUG VALLEY 82 VAN 51 (Friday, Jan. 13)
Tug Valley cruised to their second straight blowout win over a Boone County opponent on Friday night as they easily topped Van 82-51.
The Panthers blew the game open early on as they led 26-10 after the first quarter of play.
14 different Panthers saw their name end up in the scorebook in the win with eight of the players scoring six or more points.
Kaden Hale was the lone Tug Valley player in double-figures with 11 points while Buddy Marcum, Aidan Armstrong, and Julain Vance each had eight points. Marcum led the way with seven rebounds and Vance led with five assists off the bench.
Jace Hale, Joey Gollihue, and Braydun Ferris each tossed in seven points each and Carson Newsome followed them with five.
Score by Quarters
VHS: 10 12 18 11 — 51
TVHS: 26 14 23 19 — 82
Scoring
V: K. McCarty 19, S. Booth 17, J. Marcum 6, G. Branham 4, I. Branham 3, M. Meadows 2
TV: K. Hale 11, B. Marcum 8, J. Vance 8, A. Armstrong 8, B. Ferris 7, J. Gollihue 7, J. Hale 7, C. Newsome 6, A. Davis 5, B. Brewer 5, P. Davis 4, P. Preece 2, B. Elia 2, C. Brewer 2
TUG VALLEY 73 MAN 51 (Saturday, Jan. 14)
Tug Valley improved to 4-0 on the season against sectional opponents as they earned their third sectional win of the week against Man on Saturday by a final of 73-51.
The game was tight for a half as the Panthers led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter and 30-23 at the half. TVHS blew the game open in the third quarter however as they outpaced the ‘Billies 14-6 to take a 54-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Freshman point guard Braydun Ferris led the way for the Panthers as he turned in a season high 19 points, 15 of which came in the big third quarter.
Parker Davis was next with 14 points while Buddy Marcum joined him in double-figures with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Sophomore guards Ashton Davis and Joey Gollihue added eight points and three assists and Jonathan Wagoner finished with six points and eight boards. Kaden Hale also finished with six points.
The Panthers see their record improve to 7-3 on the season as they prepare to travel to play rival Mingo Central on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Miner Mountain. Mingo Central swept the series over Tug Valley last season but the Panthers lead all-time with an 18-5 record in 23 games.
The Panthers then aren’t set to take the court until Jan. 24 in another rivalry matchup at Tolsia.
Score by Quarters
TVHS: 16 14 24 19 — 73
MHS: 13 10 6 22 — 51
Scoring
TV: B. Ferris 19, P. Davis 14, B. Marcum 10, J. Gollihue 8, J. Wagoner 6, K. Hale 6, B. Elia 2, P. Preece 0
M: C. Vance 21, D. Sanders 8, K. Mullins 6, C. Gerace 5, C. Isaacs 5, T. Ward 4, C. Miller 2