Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NAUGATUCK — Class A No. 4 Tug Valley cruised to a trio of sectional wins this past week as they topped Sherman, Van, and Man to improve to 7-3.

The Panthers picked up the first win of the week at home over Sherman on Tuesday night as they rolled past the Tide by a final score of 88-55.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you