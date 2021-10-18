WELCH — Tug Valley went on the road to No. 4 ranked Mount View on Friday night and the Panthers came out on the losing end of a game with the final score of 41-6.
The Golden Knights (6-1) controlled the game from start to finish as Tug Valley struggled to get anything going offensively playing without the services of leading rusher Tanner “Boo Boo” Kirk, who had to sit out a week after being ejected following a skirmish in the Panthers win over Tolsia.
The Mount View defense limited Tug Valley to only 159 yards of total offense and forced them into three turnovers on the night, including a 20 yard pick-six from Tony Bailey to give the Knights a 41-0 lead late in the game.
Freshman QB Elijah Fluty led coach Hady Ford’s club in rushing as he ran for 78 yards on 20 carries and scored the Panthers only touchdown on a four yard run late in the game.
Buddy Marcum ran four times for 14 yards while freshman Austin Smith had four carries for 18 yards.
The Panthers couldn’t get anything going in the passing game as Fluty completed 5-12 attempts for 38 yards and two interceptions. Tanner Urconis caught one pass for 20 yards.
Sophomore Dakota Ooten was a bright spot for Tug Valley on the defensive side of the ball as he led the team in tackles with 10 in what was his first game of the 2021 season.
Freshman Adam Slone finished with a sack while Kyle Hodge and Colegrove each had four tackles, including one for a loss.
The loss for the Panthers sees their season record fall to 2-4 as they will now prepare to play two games in a five day span.
After having their contest against Phelps cancelled a few weeks back due to COVID-19, Tug Valley was left with only a nine game schedule unless they could add another game.
They have now done just that, as Tug Valley will play at Class AA Clay County on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.
But first, the Panthers must play their regularly scheduled game on Friday night at another Class AA foe in Westside. The Renegades are 1-7 so far in 2021 but are 4-0 all-time against Tug Valley.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Clear Fork.
Score by Quarters
TVHS (2-4): 0 0 0 6 — 6
MVHS (6-1): 13 7 14 7 — 41
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
MV: Ryan Long 58 yard pass to Tony Bailey (PAT Good)
MV: Thomas Bell 17 yard run (PAT No Good)
Second Quarter
MV: Long 10 yard pass to Johnathan Huff (PAT Good)
Third Quarter
MV: Bell 5 yard run (PAT Good)
MV: Long 20 yard pass to Bailey (PAT Good)
Fourth Quarter
MV: Bailey 29 yard interception return (PAT Good)
TV: Elijah Fluty 4 yard run (Run No Good)