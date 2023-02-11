Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley picked up a season sweep of Tug River rival Belfry on Saturday night in Naugatuck as they built an early lead over the Pirates and won by a final of 63-48. 

The Panthers (16-3) only trailed one time as Belfry's Cayden Varney got the first points of the game to give BHS the early 2-0 lead. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

