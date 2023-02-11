NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley picked up a season sweep of Tug River rival Belfry on Saturday night in Naugatuck as they built an early lead over the Pirates and won by a final of 63-48.
The Panthers (16-3) only trailed one time as Belfry's Cayden Varney got the first points of the game to give BHS the early 2-0 lead.
Tug Valley finished the first quarter ahead 14-8 and then picked up steam in the second quarter as they outscored Belfry 26-8 in the period to take a commanding 40-16 lead into halftime.
Despite the large deficit, coach Michael Hagy's Pirates never quit fighting and they proceeded to outscore Tug in both the third and fourth quarters.
Belfry outpaced the Panthers 32-26 in the second half of action but it was all for naught as Tug Valley still left with the 15-point win.
"First half I thought was okay. The second quarter I was very pleased," Panther coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson said. "We got a big lead, but I thought we kind of checked out in the third quarter. They outscored us in the second half. I don't know if we thought the game was won or what. But it got a little bit ugly right there. Missed shots, bad defense, and turnovers. I'll take the blame for that. But I'll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day."
Senior guard Parker Davis turned in the game high for the Panthers as he finished with 24 points, including five three-pointers, while sophomore Ashton Davis was right behind him with 17 points and five assists.
Buddy Marcum was the only other Panther to reach double-figures as he netted 10 points.
"I was afraid there could be an emotional letdown, that happens sometimes after you play two of three good games," coach Thompson said. "But if we'd been playing Webster County today, or Tucker, James Monroe, or even Tolsia we are eliminated. We're going to have to pick it up a little bit."
Belfry, who was still without leading scorer Jonathan Banks and 6th man Chase Varney, were led by senior guard Cody Erwin's 19 points. Guard Eric Daniels followed him with 10 points while Noah Brown chipped in nine points.
With the win Tug Valley improved to 16-3 on the season as they are winners of 12 straight while Belfry saw their record fall to 7-19.
B: C. Erwin 19, E. Daniels 10, N. Brown 9, C. Woolum 4, Cay. Varney 4, A. Burke 3
TV: P. Davis 24, A. Davis 17, B. Marcum 10, J. Wagoner 4, J. Gollihue 3, B. Ferris 3, K. Hale 2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.