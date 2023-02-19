Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley took the court as the No. 2 team in Class A for the first time of the season this past week and proceeded to pick up a pair of blowout wins against sectional foes Man and Sherman to improve their winning streak to 14 games. 

On Friday night in Naugatuck, the Panthers (18-3) picked up an easy win against rival Man as they throttled the Hillbillies for a 79-47 win.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

