NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley took the court as the No. 2 team in Class A for the first time of the season this past week and proceeded to pick up a pair of blowout wins against sectional foes Man and Sherman to improve their winning streak to 14 games.
On Friday night in Naugatuck, the Panthers (18-3) picked up an easy win against rival Man as they throttled the Hillbillies for a 79-47 win.
6'4" sophomore guard Joey Gollihue topped the 30-point mark for the third time this season in the win as he poured in a game high 31 points to go along with seven rebounds and five steals.
"Once he (Joey) gets his confidence up, if he hits a shot or two, he's capable of dominating" Tug Valley coach Garland
Rabbit" Thompson said. "We needed that tonight. And I thought Braydun (Ferris) kind of got us going there in the third quarter, he hit a couple shots back-to-back to get us rolling."
Visiting Man (2-17) jumped out to a quick lead to start the ballgame as they led 6-1 early in the first after a lay-in from Josh Spriggs.
The lead was short lived however as Tug Valley went on a 7-0 run and took an 8-6 lead after a trey from Gollihue.
Man's Colton Miller got a basket to go to tie the game back up at eight apiece but Tug Valley would end the quarter on a 6-2 spurt to take a 14-10 lead into the second quarter.
In the second stanza Man would hang around as they netted 17 points in the period but they couldn't stop Tug Valley on the other end as they scored 29 points and took a 43-27 halftime lead.
"Can our defense be better? Yes," Thompson said. "I tell them all the time. I think we've got a championship offense, but we are maybe middle of the pack defensively. But a win is a win. We wrapped up the sectional. We will get to play it at Tug Valley. Thank you, Jesus. We will go from there."
Freshman guard Braydun Ferris came out in the second half and swished two straight three-pointers to quickly push the Tug Valley lead up to 22 at 49-27.
The Panthers cruised the rest of the way to the 32-point win as they had 10 different players see their name end up in the scoring column.
"When we are all clicking and all rowing in the same boat in the same direction, we are a different animal," Thompson said. When we struggle, we could still beat a lot of teams, but we want to play on Saturday in Charleston...We want James Monroe. But again, you are going to have to go through Tolsia, maybe Wahama, St. Joe, Webster County, Tucker County, Madonna, or whoever to get there. We can't afford any slip ups."
Ferris joined Gollihue in double-figures with 11 points while senior Parker Davis narrowly missed double-digits with nine points, four assists, and six rebounds.
Guard Kaden Hale came off the bench to chip in eight points for the Panthers while Ashton Davis followed him with six and Buddy Marcum and Paul Preece each finished with four points.
Trace Doty led the Hillbillies with 13 points, including a trio of three-pointers, while Kaleb Mullins was right on his heels with 12 points and Colton Miller tossed in 11.
Despite the win, coach Thompson said he feels like his team hasn't played a full 32-minute game like they are capable of playing since their big win against then No. 2 Webster County back on Feb. 8.
"Since the Webster County game we've played a good quarter against Belfry, we played a good quarter against Sherman, and played a good third quarter here tonight," Thompson said. "But we still haven't hit that full 32 minutes. If we can play 32 minutes of Tug Valley basketball, we can play with anybody in the state."
Man fell to 2-17 on the season with the loss.
Score by Quarters
MHS: 10 17 10 10 - 47
TVHS: 14 29 24 12 - 79
Scoring
M: T. Doty 13, K. Mullins 12, C. Miller 11, D. Sanders 4, C. Gerace 4, J. Spriggs 2, C. Isaacs 1
TV: J. Gollihue 31, B. Ferris 11, P. Davis 9, K. Hale 8, A. Davis 6, P. Preece 4, B. Marcum 4, J. Hale 2, B. Elia 2, C. Newsome 2
TUG VALLEY 78 SHERMAN 58
The Panthers opened up the week on Tuesday, Feb. 14 as they traveled to Seth and blew past the Sherman Tide for a lopsided win.
Tug Valley raced out to a 27-18 lead after a big first quarter on the offensive end and then advanced the lead to 47-34 at halftime.
Tug Valley put the game away in the third quarter as they outpaced Sherman 18-11 to take a 65-45 lead into the fourth quarter where they would cruise the rest of the way.
Th Panthers had a balanced attack as they saw four players score 13 or more points, led by Parker Davis who tossed in 20 points to go along with four assists.
Ashton Davis was next with 16 points and four assists as he and Parker both were hot from deep as they sunk four trifectas in the win.
Junior forward Buddy Marcum added 14 points and seven rebounds while Joey Gollihue was right on his heels with 13 points, a team high eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals.
The Panthers improved to 18-3 on the season with the win and have one game left remaining on the regular season slate as they will host Westside on Tuesday.
Score by Quarters
TVHS: 27 20 18 13 - 78
SHS: 18 16 11 13 - 58
Scoring
TV: P. Davis 20, A. Davis 16, B. Marcum 14, J. Gollihue 13, B. Ferris 4, J. Wagoner 4 B. Brewer 2, P. Preece 2, K. Hale 2, B. Elia 1
S: A. J. Skeens 20, L. Baldwin 12, L. Tagliente 9, A. Simpson 8, B. Mills 4, G. Halstead 3, T. Lester 2