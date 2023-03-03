Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NAUGATUCK — There is an old adage in sports that says it is hard to beat a team three times in a season. 

No. 2 Tug Valley (21-3) proved that that isn't always the case as the Panthers knocked off rival Tolsia for the third time of the season on Friday night in a jam packed gym in Naugatuck to claim the Class A Region IV Section II Championship by a final score of 62-34. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings