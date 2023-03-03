NAUGATUCK — There is an old adage in sports that says it is hard to beat a team three times in a season.
No. 2 Tug Valley (21-3) proved that that isn't always the case as the Panthers knocked off rival Tolsia for the third time of the season on Friday night in a jam packed gym in Naugatuck to claim the Class A Region IV Section II Championship by a final score of 62-34.
The win for Tug Valley was their 17th in a row as they secured a home game in next week's Region IV Co-Final as they will welcome to Huntington St. Joseph (12-11) to Naugatuck for a 7 p.m. tip.
Despite the loss Tolsia (13-10) stays alive in the postseason as they will have to travel to play Wahama (16-8) in the other Region IV Co-Final also on Thursday night.
"Tug Valley nation showed up like they always do, when they show up like that our kids get excited," Panther coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson said after the Panther's claimed their 21st sectional title of all-time.
"I thought we got off to a very good start, a very good first half. They shared the ball, that thing was whipping around there two or three times. I was very proud of that. I thought our defense was good the first half. It was a total team effort."
The Panthers came out on fire to start off the game as they raced out to a quick 12-0 lead in the first few minutes of the game and never looked back.
Tug Valley had built the lead up to 21-5 at the end of the first quarter and Tolsia leading scorer Parker Watts was relegated to the bench as he had picked up three fouls in the opening period.
The Panthers continued to pour it on in the second quarter as they outscored Tolsia 14-4 and took a commanding 35-9 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
"They make us make mistakes on defense," Tolsia coach Brian Stacy said. "We're chasing guys out of position. They move the ball good; they got good shooters. You can't leave them open and then they beat us off the dribble and we can't get down to help with the penetration. They're just a good team, they really are."
Tolsia finally found some life on the offensive end in the third quarter as Watts scored 12 of his game high 19 points in the period but it was all for naught as Tug Valley emptied their bench for the entirety of the fourth quarter and cruised to the 28-point win.
The Panthers had a balanced attack with Parker Davis leading the way with 15 points followed by Jonathan Wagoner and Joey Gollihue who tossed in 10 points each.
Ashton Davis netted eight points for Tug Valley while freshman Braydun Ferris chipped in nine.
Watts was the lone Rebel to reach double figures with his 19 points as the next high scorer on the team was Ben Clayton with seven.
The next game against St. Joseph Central will be a rematch of last year's Region IV Co-Final as the Irish defeated Tug Valley 49-49 to end the Panthers season. Coach Thompson knows his team will be ready to deliver payback on Thursday night.
"Last year we let this thing get away from us, and these guys know that this is time for them to start their legacy," coach Thompson said. "Now here comes St. Joe. They got us last year, so we want to get a little bit of revenge. We are hungry to get to Charleston."
T: P. Watts 19, B. Clayton 7, B. Muncy 3, D. Blackburn 2, J. Vanhoose 2, B. Mollette 1
TV: P. Davis 15, J. Gollihue 10, J. Wagoner 10, A. Davis 8, B. Ferris 6, B. Marcum 4, K. Hale 3, B. Brewer 3, P. Preece 2, A. Armstrong 1
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.