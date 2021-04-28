Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.