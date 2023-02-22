Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NAUGATUCK — No. 2 Tug Valley closed out the regular season with a bang on Tuesday night in Naugatuck as they came back from a 13-point deficit to knock off Class AA Westside 78-60 on senior night.

With the win Tug Valley closed out the regular season with a 19-3 record and will be taking a 15-game winning streak into the Class A Region IV Section I Tournament which is scheduled to tip off next week. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you