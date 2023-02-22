NAUGATUCK — No. 2 Tug Valley closed out the regular season with a bang on Tuesday night in Naugatuck as they came back from a 13-point deficit to knock off Class AA Westside 78-60 on senior night.
With the win Tug Valley closed out the regular season with a 19-3 record and will be taking a 15-game winning streak into the Class A Region IV Section I Tournament which is scheduled to tip off next week.
"They (Westside) shot lights out first half, I think one time they were up around 70 percent," Panther coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson said. "But a testament to our kids. They kept their composure; they are a little more seasoned than they were first of the year which is good. They grinded in the third quarter when they had to and then that fourth quarter we really started hitting some shots, moving the basketball, and was feeling good."
The visiting Renegades came out rolling to start the game as they shot a blistering 18-26 from the floor in the first half which was good for over 69 percent.
They led 21-13 after the first quarter and then took their largest lead of the night at 37-24 with 2:30 left in the opening half, which prompted a timeout from coach Thompson.
The Panthers were able to go on a run following the timeout as they closed first half on a 9-3 spurt to cut the lead to 40-33 going into halftime.
Tug Valley carried that momentum over into the second half as they gradually cut into the Renegade late throughout the third quarter. Right before the end of the third senior Parker Davis got a steal and raced down the court to dunk one home and bring the Tug Valley fans roaring to their feet as the deficit was down to just one point at 52-51.
6'3" sophomore Joey Gollihue started off the fourth quarter with a deep three which gave Tug Valley the 54-52 lead, their first since they led 11-10 in the first quarter, and they never looked back as they dominated the rest of the way and came away with the 18-point win.
Gollihue had another huge night as he finished with 31 points for the second contest in a row, with 18 of the points coming in the fourth quarter including a breakaway two-hand slam.
"When they do that, you can see what happens, everybody in Tug Valley Nation gets all excited," coach Thompson said of the dunks by Parker Davis and Gollihue. "I thought Joey played well, Parker played well, and Braydun...I don't think I ever took Braydun out. Usually I take him out, I get mad or give him a break or whatever. But I thought he played very well. Overall, I'm tickled with them. Now it's time for the tournament."
Ferris, a freshman, was the second leading scorer on the night as he had 14 points, including 4-5 from deep, and dished out eight assists. Parker Davis joined them in double-figures with 10 points while Ashton Davis also chipped in 10 points and matched Ferris in assists with eight.
Buddy Marcum came off the bench to add six points while senior big man Jonathan Wagoner chipped in five.
In the second half the Panthers locked down on the defensive end which proved to be the difference in the game. They held Westside to only 20 points in the second half after giving up 40 in the first two quarters of the game.
"I think they just started buckling down," coach Thompson said of the second half effort on defense. "They realized we were in a dog fight. Parker said it, 'that's the kind of game we're going to see in the tournament, we're not going to blow everyone out.' You just got to learn to grind and that's what they did. On possession at a time defensively."
Tug Valley now turns their attention to the postseason which will begin sometime next week in Naugatuck. The Panthers are guaranteed to have the No. 1 seed in the sectional which guarantees them home court advantage throughout.
"The bullseye is about as big as that cabinet right there," coach Thompson joked. "Everyone is going to want to knock us off. You've got to be ready to play. If you stub your foot right now, it's over. But I think we're going to be a tough out. Just got to take it one game at a time."
The top-seed Panthers are set to play the winner of No. 5 seed Man and No. 4 seed Van on Wednesday, March 1 in Naugatuck while the sectional championship will be played on Friday, March 3. If Tug Valley advances to the sectional title game, it will be against the winner of No. 2 seed Sherman or No. 3 seed Tolsia.
Score by Quarters
WHS: 21 19 12 8 - 60
TVHS: 13 20 18 27 - 78
Scoring
W: C. Lester 17, H. Lester 12, B. Blankenship 12, P. Lambert 10, H. Bledsoe 9
TV: J. Gollihue 31, B. Ferris 14, A. Davis 10, P. Davis 10, B. Marcum 6, J. Wagoner 5, K. Hale 2