NEWTOWN – Class AA No. 2 Mingo Central earned a season sweep over sectional foe and No. 8 Chapmanville on Tuesday night as they used a second half surge to top the Lady Tigers by a final of 50-29 atop Miner Mountain.

The win for the Lady Miners improved their record to 11-1 on the year and was their third straight win over Chapmanville dating back to last season as Mingo defeated the Tigers 55-49 at Chapmanville back on Dec. 13.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

